Maldanado keys Albemarle boys soccer team's win over Monticello

Good things happen to forwards that work hard.

That was the message that Albemarle boys soccer coach Zach Laird gave to his team at halftime of Monday’s Jefferson District matchup with Monticello.

AHS forward Fernando Maldonado put in the work and was rewarded handsomely in the Patriots’ 4-1 victory over the Mustangs.

The junior was masterful on the attack with his quick first step, which had the Mustangs’ defenders on their heels all night. Maldonado drew two first-half fouls that led to penalty kicks, which both resulted in goals, and found the back of the net with a highlight reel strike in the second half to lead the Patriots to a win over the cross-town rivals.

“It feels good to play the game with a good team against good rivals,” Maldanado said. “I was happy to score and dedicate it to my father.”

Maldanado displayed his wizardry on the pitch early in the contest, drawing two first half fouls that led to goals.

The first one came 10 minutes into the contest, when the junior striker was hauled down inside the penalty area.

“It was a fast moment,” Maldanado said of the play. “I had a chance to dribble through a defender and take another one on and get the foul.”

Graham Dougald was summoned to take the penalty kick and the senior midfielder buried the shot inside the left post for a 1-0 Albemarle lead.

In the 28th minute, Maldonado drew another penalty. This time, Leonardo Reyes stepped up to the spot and buried the chance in the same spot to give Albemarle (3-1, 3-0 Jefferson District) a commanding 2-0 halftime lead.

The Patriots added to their advantage early in the second half with a goal off of a set piece. Michael Hanrahan delivered a perfect left-footed shot inside the 6-yard box and Luke Davis made a great diagonal run to beat his defender and head the ball into the net for a 3-0 lead.

Maldonado capped off his sensational night with a rocket shot from 20 yards out that cut through the biting wind and into the back of the goal for a 4-0 Albemarle lead.

Sammy Calhoun scored in the final 10 minutes to break up the shutout for Monticello (0-2, 0-1).

Monday’s win, which kept Albemarle unbeaten in the Jefferson District standings, is one that Maldanado hopes his team can build off of.

“It was good for the team to win,” he said.

