Malcolm Brogdon made a big impact both on and off the court during historically challenging 2019-20 NBA season

“I enjoyed it,” Brogdon said in a recent media session. “I enjoy my teammates a lot. I enjoyed the city, the fans, being coached by [Nate] McMillan, and I thought I played well.”

The point guard did perform well when healthy.

He averaged an impressive 16.5 points, 7.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest. He was one of only 14 players to average at least seven assists per game during the 2019-20 regular season. LeBron James, Luka Doncic and James Harden were three of the other players to reach the mark.

His smooth shooting stroke helped him rank seventh in the NBA in free-throw percentage, knocking down 89.2% of his shots at the line. Overall, his numbers were solid after three steady years in Milwaukee.

Despite enjoying the time under McMillan in Year 1 in Indiana, Brogdon and his teammates will be coached by someone new next season.

Indiana fired McMillan days after being swept by the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs.