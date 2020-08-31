Malcolm Brogdon made a big impact both on and off the court during historically challenging 2019-20 NBA season

Malcolm Brogdon’s first season with the Indiana Pacers ended a week ago, wrapping up a whirlwind season for the fourth-year pro.
The former Virginia star set career highs in points, assists and rebounds per game in his first year with the Pacers. He also missed stretches of games with a handful of different injuries. The season was paused due to COVID-19, and Brogdon contracted the novel virus before joining the team in the NBA’s Orlando bubble.
During the stoppage of play when the league crafted its plan to compete safely amid a pandemic, Brogdon participated in marches in Atlanta following the death of George Floyd. He used his platform both before joining the bubble and after to speak against racial injustice and police brutality.
Brogdon even launched his own foundation during the NBA season.
It was an eventful year on and off the court for Brogdon, who embraced stepping into a more prominent role in his first season as a Pacer.
“I enjoyed it,” Brogdon said in a recent media session. “I enjoy my teammates a lot. I enjoyed the city, the fans, being coached by [Nate] McMillan, and I thought I played well.”
The point guard did perform well when healthy.
He averaged an impressive 16.5 points, 7.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest. He was one of only 14 players to average at least seven assists per game during the 2019-20 regular season. LeBron James, Luka Doncic and James Harden were three of the other players to reach the mark.
His smooth shooting stroke helped him rank seventh in the NBA in free-throw percentage, knocking down 89.2% of his shots at the line. Overall, his numbers were solid after three steady years in Milwaukee.
Despite enjoying the time under McMillan in Year 1 in Indiana, Brogdon and his teammates will be coached by someone new next season.
Indiana fired McMillan days after being swept by the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs.
Brogdon plans on using his offseason to improve weaknesses within his game as the Pacers await word on their new coach and playing style. Despite being one of the most productive players on his team, Brogdon battled injuries and was less efficient from the field this season compared to his three years in Milwaukee.
“Most of the time I rose to the occasion, but I’m never satisfied,” Brogdon said. “I’m gonna come back next year, I’m gonna be a lot better. I’m gonna work this summer, this offseason. I’m gonna come back a lot better.”
Brogdon expects to spend the offseason evaluating his game. He wants to pinpoint areas to improve ahead of the 2020-21 season. Given the delayed 2019-20 season, the next season likely won’t start until at least December, leaving Brogdon with a few months to develop his skills.
“For me, it’s going to be figuring out what I need to improve in, just reassessing my game and my season, coming back better next year,” Brogdon said.
Nicknamed “The President” it’s a safe bet that Brogdon will remain active outside of basketball during the offseason.
Last week, the NBA postponed a handful of playoff games after players opted not to compete following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. After the league and players union met, a social justice coalition was established and voting initiatives were created. Several team arenas will be used as polling places during the election cycle.
After adding those initiatives — Brogdon and the Pacers were eliminated from the playoffs by that point — the NBA resumed playing Saturday. Some athletes at both the NBA and WNBA level decided not to join the restart to instead spend time protesting racial injustice and police brutality.
Players in the bubbles used their interview sessions over the weekend to speak out about racial injustice.
“I thought I could make more of an impact making this money and then helping the Black community with it, and also continuing to shed light on those that don’t have a voice,” Brogdon said of joining the Pacers in the NBA bubble.
Brogdon’s first season in Indiana featured several historic events.
From a nationwide movement to support the Black community to a global pandemic, the former UVa star navigated unique circumstances to post career highs in points, assists and rebounds.
As the offseason arrives, the point guard seeks on-court improvement while also leading his foundation and serving as a prominent voice in the NBA’s fight against systemic racism in the U.S.
