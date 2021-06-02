Madison's Sterlyn Woodward signs to play soccer at Chowan

Like most high school athletes, last spring was a dark time for Sterlyn Woodward, who lost her junior season of soccer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 12 months later, the Madison County senior was all smiles Tuesday evening as she officially signed to play soccer at Chowan University in North Carolina.

“This day means everything to me," Woodward said. “Ever since I’ve known what college soccer is, I have been dreaming of the day where I can finally consider myself part of a soccer team. I’ve said it many times before, but I will say it again. I owe everything to both of my parents for getting me where I am today, not only as an athlete, but a better person as well.”

Woodward came out of the pandemic with increased focus and the results speak for themselves. This past winter, she was a driving force behind the Madison County girls basketball team’s strong season.

She’s carried that momentum over to this spring.

Woodward has been a scoring machine for a young, but talented Madison County girls soccer squad. In nine games, she’s scored a career-high 26 goals in her final high school season.