Madison's Sterlyn Woodward signs to play soccer at Chowan University

“I felt like I would be a part of an amazing family,” she said “The head coach and I have a lot of the same morals and personality traits and we get along very well.”

The senior credits Madison County basketball coach Dwight Brill for making a “huge impact” on her life.

“He has taught me discipline and has explained to me what it is really like in the real world,” Woodward said. “In the beginning of my basketball career, Coach Brill and I were not the best of friends. When we finally figured out how each other worked, I can say that Coach Brill is now one of my role models. He taught me that there is more to life than soccer and basketball and also that I am not the center of the universe."

Woodward also credits the support of her family for helping her achieve her goal.

“None of this could have been possible without my parents,” Woodward said. “My parents are my No. 1 supporters and will follow and support me for as long as they are able. I can’t thank them enough for everything that they have done for me and my siblings. I also want to thank my older siblings for being my best friends and role models all throughout life. Another thanks to my younger siblings for sitting through all of my ‘boring’ games and practices so that my parents didn’t have to stay home.”