Madison's Sterlyn Woodward signs to play soccer at Chowan University

MADISON — Sterlyn Woodward has long dreamed of becoming the first member of her family to play collegiate sports.
The Madison County senior took the final step to achieving that goal this week when she signed to play Division II soccer at Chowan University in Murfreesboro, North Carolina.
Just three hours away from Madison, Woodward said Chowan was the right distance from home. In addition, the school's remarkable facilities and quality coaching also were an added bonus.
“The program is just an amazing atmosphere to be around,” Woodward said. “As soon I met the coaches, I felt as though they were eager to know more about me and my family.”
Coach Fernando Zuniga and assistant Sarah Ghaffoor made a lasting impression on Woodward throughout the recruiting process and that rapport has continued to grow.
“Both coaches are amazing and they are invested in not only each player’s soccer skills and talent, but also their academic talents and personality,” Woodward said. “The coaches liked that I am persistent and even when situations get tough, I can always find a way to make it better or improve the situation.”
Woodward is expected to play forward for the Hawks. The senior is no stranger to competition. Woodward started her high school soccer career as a defender and has gradually moved up to outside midfielder. This spring, she is expected to play up top as the main offensive weapon for the Mountaineers.
“I believe that my size and leadership skills have helped me become not only a better forward, but also a better athlete in general,” Woodward said.
As a sophomore, she was a first team all-Bull Run District performer and a second team all-Region 2B selection at midfield for Madison County. Last winter, she garnered second team all-district honors for the Mountaineers' basketball team before missing out on her junior soccer season because of COVID-19.
“When I first found out about my junior season being cancelled, I was truly devastated and I thought that I wasn’t going to be able to live my dream of being a college athlete,” Woodward said. “However, with the help of my parents and my NCSA profile, I was able to upload a few recruiting videos to help coaches notice me. Recruiting for me really picked up when I was finally able to get back on the field as part of the Skyline Elite team in the fall of 2020. All of our tournaments and games really got coaches' attention.”
Academically, Woodward plans to major in sports management and minor in coaching as she pursues a career in coaching or possibly as an athletic director.
Woodward had interest and offers from a number of programs, including Randolph College, Virginia Wesleyan, Salem, Mary Baldwin, West Virginia Wesleyan, Jacksonville University, Ferrum and Roanoke College. She was grateful for all the coaches that spent time with her and her family throughout the recruiting process, but in the end, Chowan was the school that stood out the most.
“I felt like I would be a part of an amazing family,” she said “The head coach and I have a lot of the same morals and personality traits and we get along very well.”
The senior credits Madison County basketball coach Dwight Brill for making a “huge impact” on her life.
“He has taught me discipline and has explained to me what it is really like in the real world,” Woodward said. “In the beginning of my basketball career, Coach Brill and I were not the best of friends. When we finally figured out how each other worked, I can say that Coach Brill is now one of my role models. He taught me that there is more to life than soccer and basketball and also that I am not the center of the universe."
Woodward also credits the support of her family for helping her achieve her goal.
“None of this could have been possible without my parents,” Woodward said. “My parents are my No. 1 supporters and will follow and support me for as long as they are able. I can’t thank them enough for everything that they have done for me and my siblings. I also want to thank my older siblings for being my best friends and role models all throughout life. Another thanks to my younger siblings for sitting through all of my ‘boring’ games and practices so that my parents didn’t have to stay home.”
With the support of her family, friends and coaches, the Madison County senior is excited for the future.
“Ever since I knew what college was and that I could have even the slightest chance at playing college soccer, it has been my No. 1 dream,” Woodward said. “Just the opportunity to compete at the next level is not only a dream come true, but a huge blessing. I give all the glory to God for giving me the talent and other skills to be able to accomplish this goal. To be able to call myself a Division II college athlete makes me feel as though all of the time, hard work and money that my whole family has been a part of has finally paid off.
"It is hard to believe that something I have talked about since I was young is finally happening.”