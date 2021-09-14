Madison County volleyball team outlasts William Monroe

MADISON — On Monday, the Madison County volleyball team picked up a big Bull Run District victory over Luray in five sets.
Lizzie Burbridge and her teammates built on that momentum Tuesday in an emotional 25-22, 25-23, 25-22 victory over visiting William Monroe. The senior tallied seven service points, seven kills and four aces to help the Mountaineers secure the straight-set sweep over their neighboring county rivals.
“We’ve been working really hard in practice and we had a big win against Luray that just kind of gave us the moment tonight,” Burbridge said.
Madison County looked sharp from the opening point as they built an early lead. Burbridge had two kills and Jadira Smith put away another point to build an 8-2 lead for the Mountaineers. After a timeout, William Monroe countered as Mae Hawkins recorded seven service points, including three aces, and Ella Weaver added four kills and a block to trim the Madison lead to 15-14.
The Greene Dragons rallied all the way back and took the lead as Brianna Adderley had two kills and Ava Alvarez added another to give the Dragons a 21-17 lead. But the Mountaineers would not be denied, closing the first set on an 8-1 run, including a well-placed service return from Lindsay McDaniel, to take the set, 25-22.
The momentum carried over into the second set as Madison County jumped out in front early. McDaniel led the charge with two service points and a pair of kills as the Mountaineers took a 9-5 lead.
William Monroe, which was missing five players because of a COVID-19 protocols, continued to battle and made a game of it. Weaver and Adderley combined for seven kills and Adderley added four points to take a 23-22 lead.
Not to be outdone, Madison's Mila Myers delivered a well-placed spike inside the back line to force a sideout. The senior then closed out the set with back-to-back aces to give Madison a 25-23 set win and a 2-0 lead in the match.
Burbridge said the energy in the gym was electric.
“Our fans are a big part of us, and “Burbridge said. “They really high pass up to keep us going.”
The third set followed a similar path as the first two sets with Madison racing out to a big lead only to have William Monroe answer. Weaver tallied four kills and four points and Adderley added three kills as William Monroe led 22-20.
That’s when Burbridge left her stamp on the game.
She delivered a big cross-court winner to force a sideout and trim the lead to one. She then reeled off four straight points, including a service winner on match point to secure the win.
“It was pretty nerve-wracking,” she said. “But Greene is our rival and we just had to push through and get the points.”