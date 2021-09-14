Madison County volleyball team outlasts William Monroe

MADISON — On Monday, the Madison County volleyball team picked up a big Bull Run District victory over Luray in five sets.

Lizzie Burbridge and her teammates built on that momentum Tuesday in an emotional 25-22, 25-23, 25-22 victory over visiting William Monroe. The senior tallied seven service points, seven kills and four aces to help the Mountaineers secure the straight-set sweep over their neighboring county rivals.

“We’ve been working really hard in practice and we had a big win against Luray that just kind of gave us the moment tonight,” Burbridge said.

Madison County looked sharp from the opening point as they built an early lead. Burbridge had two kills and Jadira Smith put away another point to build an 8-2 lead for the Mountaineers. After a timeout, William Monroe countered as Mae Hawkins recorded seven service points, including three aces, and Ella Weaver added four kills and a block to trim the Madison lead to 15-14.

The Greene Dragons rallied all the way back and took the lead as Brianna Adderley had two kills and Ava Alvarez added another to give the Dragons a 21-17 lead. But the Mountaineers would not be denied, closing the first set on an 8-1 run, including a well-placed service return from Lindsay McDaniel, to take the set, 25-22.