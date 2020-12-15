Madison County School Board pushes back winter sports until January

Penn Hollar noted that Madison County has had a “small number of students and staff” affected by COVID-19, but no transmissions in school or through social activities.

“We will have another school board meeting on [Jan.] 11th and we will reassess the data at this time,” Penn Hollar said.

Madison County joins Albemarle County Public Schools as the only local public schools to delay the start of winter sports, which were set to begin next Monday.

Madison County sophomore basketball player Wade Fox admits he was a little disappointed by the decision.

“My initial reaction was just sad, to be honest,” Fox said. “We’ve been counting down the days for a while now, so hearing that news really upset my team and I. We’ve really been working hard and just trying to make the best out of the situation and we just want to play super bad more than anything.”

Fox, who also plays football and baseball for the Mountaineers, admits the pandemic has left a big void in his life.

“The last nine months have been a struggle without any sports,” he said. “My teammates and I really thrive on sports and competition, so not to be able to play puts damper on everything and to add another month on that is really a bad feeling.”