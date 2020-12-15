Madison County School Board pushes back winter sports until January

For the second time this month, a Central Virginia school has pushed back the start of winter sports.
The Madison County School Board unanimously voted this week to delay the start of the winter sports season until January because of the recent spike in COVID-19 numbers in the commonwealth since Thanksgiving.
Athletic director Keith Slezak presented a presentation to board members outlining the mitigation efforts the program has used and explained the metrics to the board to allow them to make an informed decision.
After sharing the data, Slezak detailed four options for winter sports: canceling the winter season, delaying the start until Jan. 12, continuing winter sports using the metrics provided or continue winter sports using no metric for determining when teams could compete.
In addition, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District recommended that the school district should not participate in sports right now.
“Mr. Slezak’s recommendation to us was to postpone until Jan. 12 and the school board approved that recommendation by a 5-0 vote,” Madison County School Board chairman Barry Penn Hollar said. “The board thought this was a prudent measure that would give us some time to see how severe post-holiday spikes might be before allowing our students to return to play.”
Penn Hollar noted that Madison County has had a “small number of students and staff” affected by COVID-19, but no transmissions in school or through social activities.
“We will have another school board meeting on [Jan.] 11th and we will reassess the data at this time,” Penn Hollar said.
Madison County joins Albemarle County Public Schools as the only local public schools to delay the start of winter sports, which were set to begin next Monday.
Madison County sophomore basketball player Wade Fox admits he was a little disappointed by the decision.
“My initial reaction was just sad, to be honest,” Fox said. “We’ve been counting down the days for a while now, so hearing that news really upset my team and I. We’ve really been working hard and just trying to make the best out of the situation and we just want to play super bad more than anything.”
Fox, who also plays football and baseball for the Mountaineers, admits the pandemic has left a big void in his life.
“The last nine months have been a struggle without any sports,” he said. “My teammates and I really thrive on sports and competition, so not to be able to play puts damper on everything and to add another month on that is really a bad feeling.”
One silver lining of the delay is it provides additional preparation time, which could prove beneficial.
“It’s also given us tons of time to work out, prepare for the season and get our bodies and minds ready to go out there and play hard,” Fox said.
The Mountaineers' athletic department remains hopeful that student-athletes in basketball, indoor track and wrestling will get to have a season.
“It’s really going to be an indescribable feeling when we finally can hit the floor and play as a team against an opponent,” Fox said. “I don’t have words to describe how amazing it will be to get back out on the floor to be honest. It’s going to be so awesome.”
