Madison County runs past William Monroe

MADISON — The Madison County football team improved to 2-1 with a dominant 23-7 victory against neighboring county rival William Monroe on Friday night.

Senior quarterback Wade Fox rushed for three offensive touchdowns and the Mountaineers' defense forced the Greene Dragons to commit four turnovers in the victory.

“I’m just super proud of these guys,” Madison County head coach Larry Helmick said. “We put in a lot of work in the offseason and the preseason. We put in a lot of work last week. I’m just excited and proud of them.”

Early in the contest, the defenses controlled the tempo and prevented the opposing offenses from establishing rhythm. Late in the first quarter, it was the Mountaineers' offense that managed to strike first after starting their drive on the Greene Dragons' 22-yard line.

Two plays after going onto the field, the Madison offense found itself in a goal-to-go situation. The Dragons' defense managed to come together and force a fourth down at the 1-yard line. Helmick decided to keep his offense on the field in an attempt to take the lead and establish momentum.

After a timeout, Fox carried the ball off the right side of the formation and appeared to be stopped short, but he was able to cross the plane of the goal line with an outstretched right arm to give the Mountaineers the early lead.

William Monroe wasted no time responding to the score. Jackson Wood fielded the ensuing kickoff at his team's 12-yard line and raced through the Madison County coverage unit en route to an 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Each team would see their next offensive possession stall before Fox reached the end zone again. This time, the Mountaineers were able to take advantage of an encroachment penalty by the William Monroe defense on fourth down to keep their drive alive. Two plays after the penalty, Fox scored from four yards out to give his team a 13-7 advantage.

Junior Jayden Jenkins helped Madison County regain possession quickly once again by forcing a fumble on Monroe’s first play offensive play following the score, which William Dickey pounced on to give the Mountaineers the ball. Madison County nearly extended their lead prior to the break, but a fumble on a third and goal rushing play was recovered by the William Monroe defense, halting the drive.

The Mountaineers' offense moved the ball effectively on the ground immediately following the halftime break. Running back Demetrius Walker carried the ball on five straight plays for 14 yards to begin the second half before Fox scored his third rushing touchdown of the night on a 46-yard burst.

“We won as a team, O-line opened up great holes, that’s a young group. We played really well and this carries momentum into the rest of the year so I’m really proud of our guys,” Fox said. “To be able to not go off a script and really just do what we want to do and what we prepared all week for, it’s really nice to see and just go in there and run the ball the way we should.”

The score seemed to deflate William Monroe, which fell behind by two scores, while the Mountaineers fed off the momentum. Madison’s defense recorded two interceptions over the course of the next three Greene Dragons offensive possessions and forced a three-and-out on the third. Dickey and senior Cameron Myers hauled in the interceptions for Madison.

“This is actually the first week he’s played corner and I thought he did a great job,” Helmick said of Dickey’s defensive play. “He stepped up big time.”

Despite its best efforts, William Monroe was unable to draw any closer and suffered its third loss of the season, dropping to 1-3.

“Frustrating night on our part. We felt like we did some things to shoot ourselves in the foot and kind of impede ourselves,” Dragons coach Mitchell Morris said. “It never feels good to lose to Madison but we’re not going to let this define our season. We’re going to bounce back Monday and we’re still going to play hard for the rest of the season. Yes, this stings tonight but we’re going to come back Monday ready to work.”