Madison County pitcher Trey Deane commits to Eastern Mennonite

He formed a strong relationship with Flames Coach Adam Posey, who has developed a strong program in Harrisonburg.

“Over the past few months, I’ve learned a lot about Coach Posey, got to know him, along with hearing from others of how well he ran his program,” Deane said. “I’ve figured out over time that I could really succeed in that program where I’m pushed to get better every day and am also comfortable.”

Deane is expected to provide depth in the rotation as a left-handed pitcher for Eastern Mennonite.

“My goals at EMU are to compete every time I get the opportunity and to win ball games down the road,” Deane said.

A visit to Eastern Mennonite's Harrisonburg campus all but sealed the deal for the Madison County pitcher and his family.

“I really liked everything about the campus. EMU really felt like my hometown, Madison,” he said. “While I was walking out, I told myself this is the perfect fit for me.”

Academically, Deane plans to major in business, with a possible lean toward accounting. His ultimate goal is to become a Certified Public Accountant.

Deane couldn’t be happier with his decision.