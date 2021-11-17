Madison County pitcher Trey Deane commits to Eastern Mennonite

MADISON — Trey Deane admitted he was at a crossroads in his baseball career in the spring of 2020.
The COVID-19 pandemic had canceled his high school season and his dream of pitching at the next level seemed to be fading fast.
Then he got to pitch in front of travel baseball coach Chuck Ryan.
After that outing, Ryan spoke to Deane and his parents and recruited him to play for the Dirtbags organization.
“This was a huge confidence booster and the reason I did not give up on my goal,” Deane said.
And now, the Madison County senior has achieved that life-long goal of becoming a college baseball player.
Deane has committed to play at Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg.
“To compete at any college level has been a dream come true for me,” he said. “Not being able to play in 2020 was heartbreaking. I felt it was one of the best Madison baseball teams in almost a decade.”
Deane returned to the hill for Madison County last spring and turned in a breakthrough season. As a sophomore, he posted a 5-2 record in seven outings for the Mountaineers and was a first team all-Bull Run District and all-Region 2B performer.
Those accolades, along with his performance in travel baseball, garnered him interest from several college programs across the state, including George Mason as well as a few schools in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
He formed a strong relationship with Flames Coach Adam Posey, who has developed a strong program in Harrisonburg.
“Over the past few months, I’ve learned a lot about Coach Posey, got to know him, along with hearing from others of how well he ran his program,” Deane said. “I’ve figured out over time that I could really succeed in that program where I’m pushed to get better every day and am also comfortable.”
Deane is expected to provide depth in the rotation as a left-handed pitcher for Eastern Mennonite.
“My goals at EMU are to compete every time I get the opportunity and to win ball games down the road,” Deane said.
A visit to Eastern Mennonite's Harrisonburg campus all but sealed the deal for the Madison County pitcher and his family.
“I really liked everything about the campus. EMU really felt like my hometown, Madison,” he said. “While I was walking out, I told myself this is the perfect fit for me.”
Academically, Deane plans to major in business, with a possible lean toward accounting. His ultimate goal is to become a Certified Public Accountant.
Deane couldn’t be happier with his decision.
“It’s a huge sigh of relief for me,” he said. “I’ve been pretty confident in my decision for about a month now. I’ve just been holding it off to make sure it was the best decision for me. It takes a weight off my shoulders and I can now focus on getting better and enjoying my senior year.”
Deane also can’t wait to see what the future holds for his baseball career.
“To call myself a college athlete is really cool for me,” he said. “I’ve always looked up to other college baseball players and have always said, ‘it must be so cool to play in college’. Getting that chance personally is a blessing and a dream come true.”