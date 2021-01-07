Madison County girls basketball team picks up home victory

Despite the deficit, McDaniel said the Mountaineers felt confident heading into the second half.

“We started out slow, but we had some key guards step up tonight. Sterlyn [Woodward] and Dy’Ehisha were able to step up and get a few layups,” she said. “Then we made some foul shots when we needed them and that helped us out.”

Tyler scored five of her 10 points in the third quarter and Kate McLearan drained a 3-pointer from the wing to spark a 12-3 run that gave Madison County a 35-27 lead after three quarters of play.

Stonewall Jackson tried to make a run in the fourth. Kylee Franklin scored in transition to trim the lead to 37-31 with 5:45 left, but the Generals could get no closer. Woodward, the team’s lone senior, tallied six of her 10 points in the final frame to put the game out of reach.

McDaniel led three Madison County players in double figures with 15 points. Tyler and Woodward chipped in 10 points apiece, while McLearen finished with eight points in the win.

“Energy was kind of the biggest thing,” McDaniel said. “It just rolled over. Once one person made a shot, and we had a few and-1’s in the second half and the energy was just there and just led us to the win.”