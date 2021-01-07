Madison County girls basketball team picks up home victory

MADISON — Defense has always been a calling card for the Madison County girls basketball teams under Coach Dwight Brill.
The Mountaineers showed why Thursday night during a 46-34 home victory over Stonewall Jackson (Quicksburg).
Brill’s team forced 18 turnovers and limited the Generals to just four field goals in the second half.
“Some teams have been better than us, but overall I think we play pretty good defense,” Brill said. “I think we’re consistent, but we work at it because that’s something you can hang you hat on. You’re not always going to have talent, just play hard and I think my kids play hard.”
Despite playing its third game this week, Stonewall Jackson (3-1) started out on fire in the first half.
Mya Council scored 11 points in the first quarter, including three 3-pointers, to give the Generals a 17-11 lead late in the first quarter. Lindsay McDaniel responded with five straight points for Madison County (2-0) to end the quarter to trim the lead to 17-14 after one.
Points were hard to come by in the second quarter as both teams clamped down defensively, but the Mountaineers were able to turn their stellar defense into offense. Dy'Ehisha Tyler scored on a layup and Jadira Smith added another tough bucket in traffic to give Madison County its first lead, 20-19 with 41.3 seconds left in the half. Stonewall Jackson regained the lead on the next possession as Eli Dellinger knocked down a pair of free throws to give the Generals a 21-20 advantage at halftime.
Despite the deficit, McDaniel said the Mountaineers felt confident heading into the second half.
“We started out slow, but we had some key guards step up tonight. Sterlyn [Woodward] and Dy’Ehisha were able to step up and get a few layups,” she said. “Then we made some foul shots when we needed them and that helped us out.”
Tyler scored five of her 10 points in the third quarter and Kate McLearan drained a 3-pointer from the wing to spark a 12-3 run that gave Madison County a 35-27 lead after three quarters of play.
Stonewall Jackson tried to make a run in the fourth. Kylee Franklin scored in transition to trim the lead to 37-31 with 5:45 left, but the Generals could get no closer. Woodward, the team’s lone senior, tallied six of her 10 points in the final frame to put the game out of reach.
McDaniel led three Madison County players in double figures with 15 points. Tyler and Woodward chipped in 10 points apiece, while McLearen finished with eight points in the win.
“Energy was kind of the biggest thing,” McDaniel said. “It just rolled over. Once one person made a shot, and we had a few and-1’s in the second half and the energy was just there and just led us to the win.”
Council finished with 14 points to lead Stonewall Jackson, but was limited to just three points over the final three quarters. Annika Dellinger and Franklin each chipped in eight points in the loss.
Brill was satisfied with his team’s performance.
“It’s only our second game, a lot of teams have played four or five games, and I think we’re just finding our way,” Brill said. “We beat a good team and I think [Stonewall Jackson's Jeff Burner] is the best coach in the district. I think we were stagnant in the first half, but in the second half we really cut more. We want to keep the floor spread because we’ve got good ballhandlers and we can get by you. If we can stay constantly moving, we feel like we can get opportunities.”