Madison County girls basketball team holds off William Monroe to remain unbeaten

As well as the offense performed, it was the defense that carried the Mountaineers, who limited William Monroe (7-2) to just three field goals in the first half. Ella Weaver, the Greene Dragons' leading scorer, was limited to just one free throw in the opening 16 minutes.

“Honestly, I was excited [about the challenge],” Woodward said. “I was excited to be able to shut her down. I see my teammates work so hard; it makes me want to work even harder.”

Offense was hard to come by for both teams in the second half. The Dragons and Mountaineers combined for just 12 points in the third quarter.

Whitlee Swink capped the low-scoring third period with a corner 3-pointer that gave Madison County a 29-15 lead with eight minutes to play.

That’s when Dy'Ehisa Tyler took over.

The junior point guard scored six points in the first four minutes of the stanza, including a pair of big one-on-one drives that resulted in layups, as the Mountaineers stretched the lead to 39-25 with 2:55 left in the game.

“When I see someone bigger [guarding] me, and I know I can take them, I just try to take it to the hole, get an easy layup and make sure I get back on defense and do it again,” Tyler said.