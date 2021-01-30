Madison County girls basketball team caps busy week with win over Orange County

Maggie Hobson tried to keep Orange County (1-9) in it with 10 points in the half, including a trey in the final minute of the second quarter to cut the lead to 35-17 at intermission.

But Madison proved to be too much in the second half.

Dy’Ehisha Tyler tallied 11 of her game-high 15 points in the stanza, most of them coming in transition, as the Mountaineers led 50-23 after three quarters. It was more of the same in the fourth as the Mountaineers outscored Orange County 14-11 over the final eight minutes to seal the victory.

Swink finished with 13 points off the bench, including three 3-pointers, for the Mountaineers. Ava Jenkins tallied 10 points in the win, while McLearen registered nine. Jadira Smith and Sterlyn Woodward added seven points apiece to pace a balanced Madison attack.

Brill said that balanced scoring is going to be needed down the stretch with the loss of Lindsay McDaniel to injury.

“I thought Jadira and Whitlee really stepped up without Lindsay,” he said. “We can’t replace Lindsay, but collectively we’ve got to do the best we can.”

Maggie Johnson paced Orange County with 10 points. Riley Harrington and Raiah Taylor chipped in six points apiece.