Madison County girls basketball team caps busy week with win over Orange County

MADISON — Madison County girls basketball coach Dwight Brill demands effort and defense from his players every game and holds them accountable.
So when the veteran coach called timeout two minutes into Saturday’s matchup with Orange County, it served as a wake-up call to his players.
“We didn’t have energy,” Brill said. “We were reaching on defense. We’re trying to play a lot of our younger kids and we were reaching instead of moving our feet and I wanted to get our younger kids in there for experience. That’s how you keep a program and if you can play defense, you give yourself a chance.”
The team responded with seven straight forced turnovers, and the Mountaineers rolled from there, winning 64-34 to remain unbeaten.
After trailing 3-2 early on, Madison County (10-0) closed out the first quarter on a 21-5 run to build a commanding lead. Whitlee Swink led the charge with seven points off the bench and Sterlyn Woodward added six more as the Mountaineers led 23-7 after one.
Kate McLearen made her presence felt in the second quarter as she continued her emergence as a valuable offensive threat for Madison. The junior scored seven straight points to give the Mountaineers a 35-13 lead.
“Kate is just solid,” Brill said. “You don’t hear a word out of her. She just works.”
Maggie Hobson tried to keep Orange County (1-9) in it with 10 points in the half, including a trey in the final minute of the second quarter to cut the lead to 35-17 at intermission.
But Madison proved to be too much in the second half.
Dy’Ehisha Tyler tallied 11 of her game-high 15 points in the stanza, most of them coming in transition, as the Mountaineers led 50-23 after three quarters. It was more of the same in the fourth as the Mountaineers outscored Orange County 14-11 over the final eight minutes to seal the victory.
Swink finished with 13 points off the bench, including three 3-pointers, for the Mountaineers. Ava Jenkins tallied 10 points in the win, while McLearen registered nine. Jadira Smith and Sterlyn Woodward added seven points apiece to pace a balanced Madison attack.
Brill said that balanced scoring is going to be needed down the stretch with the loss of Lindsay McDaniel to injury.
“I thought Jadira and Whitlee really stepped up without Lindsay,” he said. “We can’t replace Lindsay, but collectively we’ve got to do the best we can.”
Maggie Johnson paced Orange County with 10 points. Riley Harrington and Raiah Taylor chipped in six points apiece.
After playing three games this week, the Mountaineers will look forward to some well-deserved rest before preparing for next week’s Bull Run District showdown with undefeated Luray.
“It was a tough game the other night [against William Monroe] and I think it took its toll on us,” Brill said. “We were a little tired against Clarke County. We looked a little fresher today, but we’re trying to give them some time off before the push. We’ve got Luray and they’re undefeated and we’re siting there. At least we’ve got an opportunity. Luray is good, they went to state, but I think we’re decent.”