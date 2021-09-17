Madison County football team rallies past rival William Monroe

William Monroe took advantage of the second chance as RB Daleon Powell-Jackson rumbled 31 yards on second and 20 to give his team a 24-20 lead with 7:39 left.

With his team in need of a spark, Fox went to work on the next drive. The junior connected with Taylor Fincham on an 11-yard completion near midfield. After the play, an unsportsmanlike penalty was assessed to William Monroe to move the ball inside the 35-yard line. Four plays later, Fox scored from 20 yards out to give Madison a 26-24 lead with 3:59 left.

“We knew we needed to get a score,” Fox said “We’d been moving the ball up and down the field and we knew we needed to get a push. They called 14-Bob, which is a power run play, and I saw a seam, saw daylight, hit it, and just celebrated with my teammates.”

William Monroe still had a chance to win the game in the final minutes, but Madison’s defense came up with another turnover when Fincham picked off Griffeth’s pass at the Greene Dragons' 35 and the Mountaineers ran out the clock.

“We’ve worked really hard,” Helmick said, “it may not have looked like it in the spring, but those boys have put in so much hard work. It paid off tonight. I couldn’t think of a better game for it to pay off against.”

