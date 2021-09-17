Madison County football team rallies past rival William Monroe

STANARDSVILLE — Wade Fox was in elementary school the last time the Madison County football team celebrated a victory over rival William Monroe.
The junior quarterback started a new chapter Friday night as he rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Mountaineers to a 26-24 win over its neighboring county rivals at Martin Mooney Field.
“This was a team win,” Fox said. “I can’t thank my team enough. That was insane. For Coach [Larry Helmick] to get his first win. It’s emotional. That’s the first win against them in seven [games] and the first win of the season, I’m at a loss for words right now.”
William Monroe looked sharp early on. Bryce Hoffman scampered 44 yards to set up a 29-yard field goal from Kameron Ward to give the Greene Dragons a 3-0 lead with 8:21 left in first quarter.
Madison County countered in the second, cashing in on a forced fumble from its defense. Following the turnover, the Mountaineers embarked on a 70-yard scoring drive that ended with a two-yard touchdown run from Demetrius Walker. The extra point was no good and the Mountaineers led 6-3 with 6:13 left in the half.
The Greene Dragons countered with a long scoring drive of its own as QB Davien Griffeth hit Shea Jefferson on a slant pattern on 4th and 13 for a 36-yard touchdown as William Monroe regained the lead, 10-6, with 3:56 left in half.
The Dragons tacked on another score just before halftime when Griffeth found the end zone from four yards out on a naked bootleg to give Monroe a 17-6 lead with 10.9 seconds left in the first half.
Despite the deficit, Fox had faith in his team.
“We all really just put in the work,” Fox said. “We came out down at halftime, but came out firing and made big plays down the stretch."
That started from the opening possession of the second half, when Madison drove 80 yards on 17 plays, capped by Fox’s 2-yard touchdown to close the gap to 17-12 with 2:26 left in the third.
In the fourth, the Mountaineers came up with some special teams magic to regain the lead. Jordan Morris got a hand on Ward’s 32-yard field goal attempt, which landed at the 12.
Hunter Allen scooped up the loose ball and rumbled 88 yards untouched down the right sidelines for a score.
“That was my first touchdown ever as a football player,” Allen said. “I saw it drop and didn’t hear a whistle blow and knew it was time to run.”
Fox plowed his way in for the two-point conversion to give Madison a 20-17 lead with 11:30 left.
After its ensuing drive stalled, William Monroe punted and the ball deflected off a Madison player's foot and the Greene Dragons recovered to extend the drive.
William Monroe took advantage of the second chance as RB Daleon Powell-Jackson rumbled 31 yards on second and 20 to give his team a 24-20 lead with 7:39 left.
With his team in need of a spark, Fox went to work on the next drive. The junior connected with Taylor Fincham on an 11-yard completion near midfield. After the play, an unsportsmanlike penalty was assessed to William Monroe to move the ball inside the 35-yard line. Four plays later, Fox scored from 20 yards out to give Madison a 26-24 lead with 3:59 left.
“We knew we needed to get a score,” Fox said “We’d been moving the ball up and down the field and we knew we needed to get a push. They called 14-Bob, which is a power run play, and I saw a seam, saw daylight, hit it, and just celebrated with my teammates.”
William Monroe still had a chance to win the game in the final minutes, but Madison’s defense came up with another turnover when Fincham picked off Griffeth’s pass at the Greene Dragons' 35 and the Mountaineers ran out the clock.
“We’ve worked really hard,” Helmick said, “it may not have looked like it in the spring, but those boys have put in so much hard work. It paid off tonight. I couldn’t think of a better game for it to pay off against.”