Madison County finishes sixth in VHSL Class 2 state golf tournament

The Madison County golf team finished sixth in the VHSL Class 2 state tournament on Tuesday at Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork.

The Mountaineers finished with a team score of 360.

Cai Clark led the way for Madison County, finishing with a score of 83. Clark opened his round with a birdie on the par-5 first hole, then parred six of the next 16 holes before finishing with a birdie on the par-4 18th.

Jackson Taylor shot an 84 to finish with the Mountaineers' second lowest score of the day. Taylor had a birdie on the par-4 16th and parred eight holes during his round.

Dean Breeden shot a 95, while James Tanner fired a 98 to round out the scoring golfers for Madison County. Colten Haney (101) and Tucker Brockman (102) also competed in the tournament for the Mountaineers.

Floyd County won the team title with a score of 326. McKenzie Weddle shot a 73 to lead the way for the Buffaloes. Patrick County finished second with a score of 335, followed by King William (342), Gate City (354) and Randolph-Henry (359). Madison was sixth, followed by Graham (366) and Mountain View (396).

The sixth-place finish in the state tournament wraps up a memorable season for Madison County, which won Bull Run District and Region 2B championships.