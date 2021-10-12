Madison County finishes sixth in VHSL Class 2 state golf tournament

The Madison County golf team finished sixth in the VHSL Class 2 state tournament on Tuesday at Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork.
The Mountaineers finished with a team score of 360.
Cai Clark led the way for Madison County, finishing with a score of 83. Clark opened his round with a birdie on the par-5 first hole, then parred six of the next 16 holes before finishing with a birdie on the par-4 18th.
Jackson Taylor shot an 84 to finish with the Mountaineers' second lowest score of the day. Taylor had a birdie on the par-4 16th and parred eight holes during his round.
Dean Breeden shot a 95, while James Tanner fired a 98 to round out the scoring golfers for Madison County. Colten Haney (101) and Tucker Brockman (102) also competed in the tournament for the Mountaineers.
Floyd County won the team title with a score of 326. McKenzie Weddle shot a 73 to lead the way for the Buffaloes. Patrick County finished second with a score of 335, followed by King William (342), Gate City (354) and Randolph-Henry (359). Madison was sixth, followed by Graham (366) and Mountain View (396).
The sixth-place finish in the state tournament wraps up a memorable season for Madison County, which won Bull Run District and Region 2B championships.
Vance shoots 82
Western Albemarle golfer Luke Vance, who was competing as an individual, shot an 82 on Tuesday during the VHSL Class 4 state golf tournament at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon.
Vance, finished tied for 39th in the individual competition, which was won by Blacksburg's Jake Albert, who shot a 67. Vance put together a solid round, parring 14 of the 18 holes.
Blacksburg won the Class 4 state team championship. Jamestown was second, while Great Bridge and Loudoun County tied for third. Monacan rounded out the top five in the team competition.