The Madison County boys basketball team entered Friday night's VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinal matchup with Brunswick on a nine-game winning streak and fresh off a capturing a regional championship.

But unfortunately for the Mountaineers, they fell just short in their quest to keep their winning streak and their season alive.

Brunswick stamped its ticket to the VHSL Class 2 state semifinals with a hard-fought 62-60 win over Madison County on Friday night at Monticello High School.

The Mountaineers, who captured the Bull Run District and Region 2B championships en route to earning a state tournament berth, conclude their season with a 22-7 record.

Madison kept things close throughout the game Friday thanks to some stellar shooting from beyond the arc. The Mountaineers hit 10 3-pointers in the game.

Seth McLearen and Bryce Breeden led the way for Madison. The two juniors both hit several clutch shots to keep the Mountaineers in the game. At one point late in the fourth quarter, McLearen made an outstanding behind-the-back pass to Breeden, who laid it in for the score. Breeden, the Bull Run District and Region 2B player of the year, finished the game with 20 points, while McLearen tallied 17.

The Bulldogs' pressure defense finally got the best of the Mountaineers in the fourth quarter and completely took away the 3-point opportunities that were once plentiful for Madison. Brunswick head coach Charreko Walker said playing a challenging schedule helped prepare his squad for Friday's high-pressure environment.

“Playing in a tough district against tough teams all year is what got us here,” Walker said. “We’ve had adversity all year and have been in games like this before, so we knew we couldn't give up. The kids played extremely hard.”

Jayshaun Jones left it all out on the court for Brunswick on Friday night, finishing with 19 points, including seven in the second half when his team needed it most.

“I feel like I did a great job facilitating and getting it to my wide-open teammates," an exuberant Jones said. "We push each other everyday in practice to be the best we can, and hey, it was all a team effort.”

Another player that made a big difference in Friday's matchup for the Bulldogs was Jeremiah Anderson. The 6-foot-5 center made it known early that the paint was his domain as he grabbed several critical rebounds that led to second-chance points.

“I played hard for my team, I had to," said Anderson, who finished with 10 points. "My coaches kept pushing us and telling us to use the basics we practiced, and it worked.”

Jamalachi Pearson made a big impact in ways that don't show up on the stat sheet. The Brunswick junior was able to find open teammates for good looks on offense and make scrappy plays on defense that forced Madison players to either take a bad shot or turn the ball over.

“It feels great to get here,” said Pearson, who finished with seven points. “Me and my team have been working all year to get here. Last year, we took a tough loss but we came back and we plan to win states this year.”

The Bulldogs will continue their state championship pursuit when they take on John Marshall in the semifinals.