Six years ago in New Zealand, Madison Brengle defeated Serena Williams in a warmup tournament for the Australian Open. The win over Williams, then the No. 2-ranked player in the world, has been, arguably, Brengle’s biggest career highlight.

The Dover, Del. native went on to win singles and doubles matches at all of the Grand Slams, with her best recent performance coming two years ago when she made it to the third round of Wimbledon.

Now 33, Brengle is looking for another breakthrough. She is hoping this week’s Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open — a warmup for the French Open — is the first step toward it.

Brengle, who won the $60,000 U.S. pro-circuit event in 2017, is the tournament’s No. 1 seed. After being ranked as high as No. 35, Brengle — who has battled health and injury issues during her career — is now 90th in the world.

“She has a great all-court game and has always seemed extremely comfortable playing on the Har-Tru [clay surface],” said Boar’s Head Tournament Director Ron Manilla.

The 21st annual event, presented by Har-Tru, features both singles and doubles and begins Monday at 10 a.m. and runs through Sunday.

The matches through Thursday are free and open to the public. The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively, require tickets that can be purchased for $10 on the Boar’s Head website or at the door.

The event benefits The Haven, a multi-resource day shelter in Charlottesville that offers a welcoming, safe place for the homeless.

Other top players in the tournament — which this year includes a new sponsor in the University of Virginia Licensing & Ventures Group — include defending champion Louisa Chirico; former UVa standout Emma Navarro; Elizabeth Mandlik, the daughter of former Top-3 player Hana Mandlíková; Japan’s Nao Hibino; China’s Yue Yuan; and Argentina’s Maria Lourdes Carle.

“If you’ve never seen a pro tennis match, this is a really great way to experience one,” Manilla said. “It’s a really intimate atmosphere, with the seats close to the court and the chance to mingle with players between matches.

“Many of these players go on to compete in the bigger tournaments, such as Wimbledon, the French Open and The U.S. Open. You never know which one of them is going to have that breakthrough and go onto stardom. We’ve had everyone from Anna Kournikova and Danielle Collins to Coco Gauff play here. It’s truly a chance to see the stars before they become stars.”

For all of the tournament results and the daily schedule, visit the Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open Facebook page or follow on Twitter (@Cville_USTA).