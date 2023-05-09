Madeline Reed made a name for herself as one of the top setters in Central Virginia during her high school career at Regents.

Now she will look to expand her horizons at the next level after committing to play volleyball at Lancaster Bible College in Pennsylvania.

“When I was looking for a school, I wanted to be somewhere with a small, tight-knit community,” Reed said. “That is one of the first things that stuck out me about LBC. I also love the constant love for the Lord that is evident throughout the campus and that faith really is the driving passion behind all of their sports programs.”

Reed, who was a home-school student that played volleyball for Regents, capped of a tremendous high school career with a strong final season. In her five seasons with the Lions, she earned a pair of first-team all-district and all-state honors. During her final campaign, Reed ranked among the team leaders in blocks (12), digs (27) and assists (110) en route to earning first-team all-district and all-state accolades.

She formed a strong relationship with Lancaster Bible College Coach Julie Brubaker during the recruiting process and is excited to learn from her during her time with the Chargers.

“One of my favorite parts of the program is the people in it,” Reed said. “During my first visit on campus, I was welcomed with open arms and knew that is where I wanted to be. One of the main skill sets I discussed with Coach Brubaker was being a defensive and offensive weapon at the net. Being able to be an offensive-minded setter and to run things quickly and efficiently.”

Reed had interest from a number of programs throughout the recruiting process, including Randolph College, Shenandoah and Mary Washington, before ultimately finding the right fit at Lancaster Bible College.

“For me, this school just felt like home and the people on campus are what really solidified my decision,” she said. “There is definitely a sense of relief now that I am committed. Now I know that I will be playing at the next level at a place that will push me, on and off the court.”

Academically, Reed plans to major in sports management with the hopes of using her education to mentor young players and help them have the opportunity to develop a passion for sports like she was given.

With her college decision now finalized, Reed plans to make the most of the opportunity.

“My goal is to go in, give my all on the court and see what happens,” Reed said. “I know college athletics are challenging and that I may not see the court much but one thing that playing with Regents has taught me is if you give 110% and keep focused on your goal you will achieve it.”

Reed understands the getting the change to play college sports is rare and it is something that she does not take for granted.

“It means so much to be able to play collegiate volleyball,” she said. “I remember in seventh grade standing outside in my backyard and saying to myself, 'I will play college volleyball' and to be here today achieving it is so exciting. To be able to call myself a college athlete is so rewarding and has so much meaning behind it. Being a homeschool student and playing for a small private school doesn't give great odds to make it to college athletics so to be able to say I made it is so exciting.”