Lyndon Coleman named Tom Sox head coach

Lyndon Coleman will be the Charlottesville Tom Sox's head coach for the 2023 season, the team announced on Friday.

Coleman, who replaces Ramon Garza as Tom Sox head coach, is in his fifth season as head coach at Pasco-Hernando State College in Florida and has served in both head and assistant coaching roles at multiple schools and summer collegiate teams.

During his career, Coleman has coached 27 players that have gone on to play professional baseball and many others who have played in independent leagues, including four MLB players: Tyler Kinley, Josh James, Trey Amburgy, and Cody Wilson.

Coleman has a 126-75 record as a head coach, reaching 100 wins in just his third season. During his career, Coleman has won five NJCAA Dll Region 8 championships and made five NJCAA Dll Southeast District 10 tournament appearances.

In Coleman’s first season as the head coach at Pasco-Hernando, he led the Bobcats to a third-place finish at the NJCAA DII World Series and was awarded Southeast District Coach of the Year by the NJCAA and the American Baseball Coaches Association.

This past season, he led Pasco-Hernando to the Sun-Lake Conference championship.

Coleman is no stranger to the Valley Baseball League. From 2015 to 2017, he was part of the Winchester Royals organization, first as the pitching coach for the 2015 season and then the head coach, pitching coach, and recruiting coordinator for the 2016 and 2017 seasons. Coleman led Winchester to two consecutive playoff appearances and went 43-41 overall as the head coach.

He also has experience in the Valley League as a player. In the summer of 2011, Coleman played for the Covington Lumberjacks and finished the season hitting .343 (third-best in the league) and won the Valley League Championship.

In 2018, Coleman coached in the New England Collegiate Baseball League as head coach of the Keene Swamp Bats in Keene, N.H., where they posted a record of 24-20. That year, Keene made the playoffs and set a league record for strikeouts as a pitching staff and led the league in stolen bases (111), five shy of the league record and top five in all of summer collegiate baseball.

Before becoming a coach, Coleman played for two seasons at Pasco-Hernando, being named All-Suncoast Conference as a sophomore after hitting .353. He finished his playing career at Barry University, where they won the Sunshine State Conference while finishing with a school-record 40 wins in 2011.

Coleman graduated from Barry University in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in physical education and a minor in coaching. He has since graduated from Capella University with a Masters in sports psychology.