Louisville tops Virginia to even series

Louisville scored runs in four of its last five trips to the plate Saturday to pull away for a 9-5 win over Virginia to even their best-of-3 series at one game apiece.

The Cardinals' victory sets up Sunday's rubber match, which is slated for a 1 p.m. first pitch on ACC Network Extra.

Louisville’s Dalton Rushing and Alex Binelas both hit a home run for the second consecutive game, but on Saturday, the long balls proved to be the difference in the game.

Rushing broke a 3-3 tie in the sixth with a two-run shot to a three-run innning for the Cardinals (21-11, 13-6 ACC). In the next inning, Binelas went deep for the ninth time this season, a two-run blast that made it 8-3.

After Louisville added a run in the ninth to make it a six-run game, the Cavaliers (17-16, 9-14 ACC) scored two runs in the bottom half to pull within four before reliever Evan Webster retired the final three batters to end the game.

Virginia held leads of 1-0 and 3-2 in the game but could not keep the ACC’s top offense at bay. Louisville racked up 17 hits on the afternoon, the most by a UVa opponent this season.