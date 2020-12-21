Louisville defensive back transferring to Virginia

Former Louisville cornerback Anthony Johnson announced on Monday night his intention to transfer to Virginia. He’s expected to join the program as a graduate transfer.

Johnson played in 32 games over his Louisville career, finishing with 43 tackles and four tackles for loss. He also defended 15 passes, forced three fumbles and intercepted two passes.

The newcomer joins an experienced UVa secondary next fall. The Cavaliers return cornerbacks Nick Grant and De’Vante Cross. Safety Joey Blount will also return next fall.

The Wahoos possess significant experience and talent in the secondary entering next season. They’re hopeful for better performance from the group after a tough 2020 season.

Virginia allowed the most passing yards per game of any ACC team, yielding 304.4 yards per contest. While the Cavaliers did well to intercept 11 passes, they gave up chunk plays throughout the season.

With several college starters returning to the fold next season, the Cavaliers have reason to believe the secondary can make a jump forward.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.