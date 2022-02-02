Louisa's Stephen Dean and Jordan Smith sign with VMI football program

MINERAL — Stephen Dean III and Jordan Smith have been fixtures on the defensive side of the ball for the Louisa County football team for the past several seasons.

Now the duo will have an opportunity to continue playing together at the next level.

Dean and Smith both signed their National Letters of Intent to play football at Virginia Military Institute on Wednesday during National Signing Day.

“VMI was real throughout the whole recruiting process and once I went to the official visit, I could find very little that I disliked about VMI as a school and a football program,” Dean said. “They showed genuine love towards my family and I. It was a very long and stressful process for not only me, but my whole family."

A two-time Jefferson District and Central Virginia Defensive Player of the Year, Dean is the latest in a long list of talented linebackers to play at Louisa County.

Last fall, he registered a team-high 100 tackles, including 14 for loss, in 10 games for a Lions team that reached the Region 4D semifinals. He also forced two fumbles, blocked a punt and intercepted three passes.

Dean is excited for the opportunity to learn under Keydets Coach Scott Wachenheim and his staff.

“They run an aggressive defense, which is my type of football,” Dean said. “They have been very successful the last couple of years and there is no doubt Coach Wach flipped this program around to be successful for any football player to come through.”

Dean believes his skill set will fit nicely at VMI.

“They plan to use me for the most versatile position on the field,” he said. “Personally, I think I can make an immediate impact and I will compete heavily to start my freshman year. My goals are to either start freshman year, or see the field a good amount, and then take it forward from there.”

Academically, Dean plans to major in biology and pursue a career in sports medicine after college.

"I want to take advantage of the situation and continue to work hard because it is not often that athletes get this opportunity,” Dean said

Smith was a versatile performer for the Lions, splitting time between outside linebacker and defensive back. A two-way standout for the Lions, he was an all-district performer on both sides of the ball.

“Coaches like how athletic I am and how I can play multiple positions,” Smith said.

In his final high school season, Smith registered 70 tackles, including five for loss, and a team-high 10 sacks. He also forced two fumbles, recovered two fumbles and intercepted a pass for the Lions.

Smith is excited about the opportunity to continue perfecting his craft at the next level.

“VMI is a great academic school,” he said. “They teach you life skills and it’s a great school for playing football at the Division I level.”

The familiarity with the VMI program helped Smith with his decision. One of his mentors, Andre Quarles, played basketball for the Keydets and spoke highly of the program.

“What I liked about the program is that they are a brotherhood in which they compete and push each other,” Smith said.

Smith is expected to play defensive back at VMI and hopes to make an immediate impact. He credits his relationship with the coaching staff and the great educational opportunities and connections after graduation as a deciding factor in his decision.

“It’s a big responsibility and decision to make that will affect my future,” he said. “I would like to make an impact on the field and make Dean’s List my freshman year. I just want to be the best version of myself."

Academically, Smith hopes to major in engineering.

Smith and Dean join a growing list of Central Virginia players on the roster at VMI. Former Monticello punter Jack Culbreath and former Orange County lineman Garrett Pitts were on the Keydets' roster last season. Next fall, the Louisa County duo will join Albemarle senior running back Ebenezer McCarthy Jr. as incoming freshmen on the roster.

“It definitely gives you a sense of comfort because you’re going to the same college with the people you’ve been around in high school,” Smith said. “I am excited that us three will be playing together. It’s going to be fun."

