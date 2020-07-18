MINERAL – Robert Morgan IV and Jarett Hunter both posted double-digit touchdown totals last fall for the Louisa County football team.
Morgan will have an opportunity to reunite with Hunter at the collegiate level next year after verbally committing to play football at Howard University.
“It’s a humbling experience and I’m thankful to be able to play at the next level,” Morgan said. “It’s a blessing, because not everybody gets to play at this next level.”
Morgan had a breakout junior campaign for the Lions before suffering an injury against Albemarle in the regular-season finale. The rising senior running back tore his anterior cruciate ligament and his meniscus at the end of the first quarter against the Patriots while attempting to stop himself from falling following a tackle.
Prior to the injury, Morgan averaged 9.1 yards a carry and ran for 13 touchdowns in Coach Will Patrick’s balanced running attack. He finished the year with 601 yards on the ground as he garnered first team all-Jefferson District and second team all-Region 4B honors.
Morgan also was a force on special teams, averaging 23.5 yards per return on kickoff returns for the Lions. Defensively, he racked up 30 tackles and five pass breakups to help Louisa County capture its third straight Jefferson District title.
Sitting out the playoffs was tough for Morgan, but he made the most of the opportunity and improved in other areas.
"The injury last year really gave me an opportunity to learn about myself and how it’s a blessing to be able to play the sport you love,” Morgan said. “I’m looking forward to my senior year.”
Despite the setback, college coaches remained intrigued by Morgan's talent and continued to pursue him throughout the recruiting process. He received interest from a number of programs, including offers from Campbell, Navy and Howard.
Recruiting is all about forming relationships and that was definitely the case with Morgan and Howard. He found an instant connection with running back coach Da’Vaun Johnson and head coach Larry Scott, which helped separate the Bison from the other teams. An opportunity to line up again beside Hunter, who is entering his freshman season at Howard, also was a plus.
“Coach Scott is rebuilding the program and I want to be a part of the rebuilding family,” Morgan said. “Coach Johnson said my running style reminds him of one of his favorite running backs, LenDale White, in college at USC.”
The injury also helped prepare Morgan for life after college too. He said he plans to study to become a physical therapist.
The Louisa County product has high expectations for himself, both on the field and in the classroom, next fall.
“Now I can just focus on my senior year,” Morgan said. “My goal is to get on the Dean’s List in college and get some playing time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.