Louisa's Nina Fenster commits to VMI women's soccer program

MINERAL — Two of Nina Fenster’s passions are soccer and the military.

The Louisa County standout will have an opportunity to pursue both in college after committing to play soccer at Virginia Military Institute in Lexington.

“VMI has always been my No. 1 school,” Fenster said. “I have wanted to go into the military after school since I was a little kid, so when they reached out, it really felt like I could get the best of all the worlds: Play Division I soccer and have an amazing resource to commission after school.”

The rising junior center back has been a fixture in Louisa County’s lineup since arriving at the school. Last spring, she scored three goals and added six assists for a young, but improving Lions’ squad.

Excelling on the pitch is nothing new for the Fenster family. Her brother, Ryan Edwards, played soccer at Shepherd University. Her family also has a long standing tradition of military service. Three of her grandfathers have served in the armed forces.

“VMI has always stood out,” Fenster said. “It was the best of all the worlds for me. Military has been my goal since I was a little girl.”

Fenster enjoyed chatting with VMI coach Chris Haught-Thompson and his staff and believed the program is a perfect fit for her.

“I feel like the coaches liked the way I carry myself on the field,” Fenster said. “I say that I have a fighter’s mentality and I feel they saw that during their recruiting process. Soccer wise, I think they saw my vision on the field, to be able to break lines and create opportunities forward from the back.”

The Louisa County standout said the Keydets play a similar style to her travel club, which should make for a smooth transition to the college game, where she is expected to play outside center back or wing back.

“I honestly loved everything about the program,” Fenster said. “One of my favorite things was the team’s camaraderie. I felt like I was at home when I talked to the staff and the girls.”

Academically, Fenster plans to major in business and then earn a commission into the Coast Guard following graduation.

“I have many goals, but my main one is to be able to succeed on the next level and compete with the girls I will be playing against,” she said. “I also want to make an impact on my team, be a leader, and a role model for people that they too can play at the next level.”

With her decision made, Fenster is excited about her final two seasons of high school soccer at Louisa County.

“I feel so much relief,” Fenster said. “It is nice to be able to almost relax and enjoy my last two years of high school, my last two years of club soccer. I get to go out and compete at Skyline and prepare for VMI.”

Fenter is ecstatic to see what the future holds.

“It means everything,” she said. “I’m still shocked. Excited is an understatement. I feel like I am making my family, coaches and teammates proud. I feel like all the long practices, late nights and no sleep have finally paid off and I just feel proud to tell people that I get to keep plying my first love, soccer, at the next level.”