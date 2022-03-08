Louisa's Emion Byers commits to Randolph-Macon women's basketball program

MINERAL — Emion Byers grew up 36 miles from Randolph-Macon College’s Crenshaw Gym, a place that helped grow her love for the game of basketball.

Now, the Louisa County High School senior’s world is coming full circle.

Byers has verbally committed to play basketball for the Yellow Jackets. For the next four years, Crenshaw Gym will be her home court.

“Randolph-Macon was my top choice in schools because my cousin played on the women’s basketball team," Byers said, "and ever since then, I wanted to follow in her footsteps.”

Byers recently completed an impressive high school career at Louisa County, where she helped the Lions win back-to-back Jefferson District titles as well as the 2021 VHSL Class 4 state championship.

Byers' junior year at Louisa was an emotional roller coaster. She was a key contributor for the team early in the season before an arm injury ended her season prematurely.

“I only got to play in five games, which put me out of half of our regular season and all of the playoffs, including the state championship,” she said. “Even with all of that, I still received the honor of being named second-team all-district.”

This season, she averaged 8.2 points and 5.1 rebounds in 18 games as the Lions reached the Region 4D semifinals. She ranked fourth on the team in scoring and rebounding and shot 43% from the floor to earn second-team all-district honors for the second year in a row. Not bad for someone that missed four games because of a bout with appendicitis.

That production and effort didn’t go unnoticed by Randolph-Macon coach Lindsey Burke and her staff. Byers saw a lot of similarities between the Yellow Jackets and her high school program at Louisa County.

“I liked how close the whole team was and the way they played is the same way that we’ve been playing for the last four years under Coach Nick Schreck,” Byers said. “The coaches liked how versatile I am as a player and how much I was there to cheer on my teammates, no matter what, whether I was playing or out injured on the bench.”

Byers had interest from a number of programs, including Lynchburg, Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite, Chatham, Randolph College and Marymount, but felt was just something about the feeling of Crenshaw Gym that she wanted to be a part of.

“What separated Macon from these other schools was the true family feeling and closeness that was visible in the college community and on the team,” she said.

Randolph-Macon is a perennial contender in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference and Byers is excited about the opportunity to challenge herself.

“The coaches plan for me to work out over the summer and get stronger so that I can be ready to make an impact on the team by the time I come in,” she said. “They only lost three seniors, so I will really have to put the time and effort to fight for playing time the first year.”

Byers will challenge herself academically as well. She plans to choose a pre-med major and eventually pursue a career as a physical therapist.

After experiencing a roller coaster of emotions the past two seasons, Byers believes the sky is the limit at Randolph-Macon. She plans to put in the work in the offseason to come out stronger and help the Yellow Jackets compete for an ODAC title.

She said she won’t take this opportunity for granted.

“I can’t wait to be a part of the 7% of high school athletes that play at the next level and I am blessed that I am healthy and able to pay in college, like I’ve always dreamed of," Byers said. "I am beyond grateful to have this opportunity to play at the next level and call myself a college athlete because not too many people can say the same.”

