Louisa's Emily Hall commits to play softball at Mary Baldwin

That opened the doors for Hall. One of her first college visits was a camp at Mary Baldwin and the connection with Coach Christy Shelton and her staff was evident from the very beginning.

“It was the best camp that I had ever been to,” Hall said. “I immediately loved the girls on the team, they were kind and helpful with any questions I had about the school. Coach Shelton talked about how she prioritized us, our education and our family first, which really caught my attention. Mary Baldwin felt like it could be my home away from home.”

Hall said the bond with Shelton and assistant coach Jason Whitaker was instantaneous. The two coaches liked her ability behind the plate, both defensively blocking balls in the dirt, as well as the ability to drive in runs.

“My versatility in the outfield and willingness to learn a new position also caught their attention,” she said. “Coach Whitaker mentioned my bat could be helpful to the program.”

Hall's love of the Mary Baldwin sports program also carried over to the school itself. The small class size and close-knit school community were a definite draw, as well the opportunity to receive a college education while playing softball.