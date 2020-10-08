Louisa's Emily Hall commits to play softball at Mary Baldwin

For some people, it takes years for them to figure out their life path.
Emily Hall started mapping out her future in 2011, when she began playing organized softball.
Nine years later, the Louisa County senior is set to take the next step in her journey after verbally committing to play softball at Mary Baldwin University.
“For me, having this opportunity is so exciting and shows that your goals can be achieved when you work hard and have commitment,” Hall said. “How great it is to get an education while playing the sport I love.”
Hall has been a consistent contributor for the Lions during her time with the program. As a sophomore, she batted .282 with eight RBI, seven runs scored and a pair of stolen bases in 18 games as the team’s primary right fielder.
She was projected to move behind the plate for the Lions last year before the season was stopped because of COVID-19.
“When the pandemic began, everything came to a sudden stop, including softball practices, tournaments and camps,” Hall said. “This obviously slowed down the recruiting process. During that time, I took advantage by emailing and sending videos to college coaches. Staying connected is so important. By doing this, I was able to keep colleges informed and let them know about my schedule, which was how the Mary Baldwin coaches were able to come watch me play.”
That opened the doors for Hall. One of her first college visits was a camp at Mary Baldwin and the connection with Coach Christy Shelton and her staff was evident from the very beginning.
“It was the best camp that I had ever been to,” Hall said. “I immediately loved the girls on the team, they were kind and helpful with any questions I had about the school. Coach Shelton talked about how she prioritized us, our education and our family first, which really caught my attention. Mary Baldwin felt like it could be my home away from home.”
Hall said the bond with Shelton and assistant coach Jason Whitaker was instantaneous. The two coaches liked her ability behind the plate, both defensively blocking balls in the dirt, as well as the ability to drive in runs.
“My versatility in the outfield and willingness to learn a new position also caught their attention,” she said. “Coach Whitaker mentioned my bat could be helpful to the program.”
Hall's love of the Mary Baldwin sports program also carried over to the school itself. The small class size and close-knit school community were a definite draw, as well the opportunity to receive a college education while playing softball.
“Mary Baldwin stood out due to Coach Shelton, the other girls on the softball team, the beautiful campus that’s a reasonable distance from home,” Hall said. “It quickly became No. 1 on my list after I attended a prospect camp. I was talking with other schools, including one of the smaller Penn State schools, but knew that if I was given the opportunity, I would take the offer to play at Mary Baldwin."
Academically, Hall hasn’t finalized her course of study yet, although criminal justice is a strong possibility.
“Luckily, with the many options at Mary Baldwin, I could change my major if I wanted to,” she said.
Regardless of her major, Hall is excited to have her college decision behind her.
“I do feel a sense of relief,” Hall said. “Although I love the sport, the recruitment process was stressful. Now I can’t wait to attend college.”
Whether it’s throwing out a runner at second base, or driving in the game-winning run, Hall can’t wait to suit up for the Fighting Squirrels.
“All of my hard work over the last nine years is paying off,” Hall said. “I have known for the last four years this was my goal."
John Harvey covers Central Virginia high school sports for The Daily Progress and CVille Varsity. He can be reached at jharvey@dailyprogress.com or (434) 978-7250. Follow him on Twitter at @JohnNHarveyIII
