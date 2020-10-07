Louisa's Brierra Tyler verbally commits to play softball at Norfolk State

Playing softball and pursuing a career in the medical field have been top priorities for Brierra Tyler throughout her time at Louisa County High School
The senior standout will have an opportunity to keep doing both after she recently committed to play softball at Norfolk State University.
“This opportunity has truly been a blessing,” Tyler said. “It has been a lifelong goal and dream to play at the next level. My hard work and determination finally paid off."
Tyler's journey to becoming a college athlete has not been an easy one. In 2015, she suffered a knee injury that resulted in surgery a year later. Following nearly 18 months of recovery and rehab, she returned to the diamond and turned in a spectacular sophomore campaign.
“During this time, I was praying and hoping I was able to return to the game to my full potential,” Tyler said. “This was a minor setback for a major comeback. Hard work and determination were my goal.”
Tyler appeared in 17 games for the Lions and was an impact performer. She hit a team-high .388 with four triples, two home runs, 10 RBI and 15 runs scored while hitting in the middle of Coach Susan Sharpe’s lineup.
In the circle, she was just as formidable, striking out 39 batters in 42 2/3 innings while posting a 4.10 ERA
Tyler received interest from a number of college programs throughout Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic. She had offers from Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite and Frostburg State. Bowie State, Mary Washington, Ferrum, North Carolina Central, UVa-Wise and Lynchburg also showed interest.
But none of those schools resonated with her like Norfolk State did.
“Norfolk State is the school of my choice for several reasons outside of softball, including academics, a clearer path for me post-graduation, proximity to family, extracurricular activities on and off campus, and campus safety and security measures,” Tyler said. "The campus is not too big and not too small and it’s located near the beach, my favorite place.”
The familiarity with the Spartans' program also was a plus. Tyler has attended several college showcase camps at Norfolk State over the past three years and had the opportunity to work with Coach James Inzana and his staff and form a rapport.
“The 1-on-1 interaction with the coaches allowed me to perform to my talents, in all aspects, especially pitching and batting,” she said. “The coaches were very interested in my abilities, loved my effort and always enjoyed my positive attitude.”
Another selling point for Norfolk State for Tyler was the opportunity to play at a Historically Black College.
“Once I decided I wanted to attend an HBCU with a strong academic and softball program that shares the passion for the game, on and off the field, I knew this was the school for me,” Tyler said. “I also love the opportunities to wear the green and gold, from a Louisa Lion to an NSU Spartan.”
Tyler is projected to pitch and provide some power in the middle of the Spartans' lineup.
In the classroom, she plans to major in health administration and minor in biology. Already a licensed certified nursing assistant, Tyler hopes to pursue a career in the medical field.
“I feel a sense of relief now that my decision has been made,” Tyler said. “It was one of the hardest decisions I have had to make, but I’m grateful for this journey and opportunity.”
John Harvey covers Central Virginia high school sports for The Daily Progress and CVille Varsity. He can be reached at jharvey@dailyprogress.com or (434) 978-7250. Follow him on Twitter at @JohnNHarveyIII
