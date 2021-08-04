Louisa wrestling coach Roger Stewart to compete in Deaflympics in Brazil

Despite his hearing disability, Stewart has found ways to communicate and be heard.

“I am destined as a coach to help my determined athletes be great at what they do,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to pay it forward by giving back with an extra hand to help anyone, regardless of who they were. I accepted who I was and that it’s a battle to deal with in life. Ninety-nine percent of all my athletes understand the gift I have to carry the rest of my life. Those that understand are the ones that will thank me later.”

To participate in the Deaflympic games, participants must meet certain qualification, including not hearing sounds of more than 55 decibels, which equates to the sound of a refrigerator or light passing traffic, without hearing aids. Devices cannot be worn during competition to maintain a level playing field.

This isn’t the first time that Stewart has represented his country at the Deaflympics.

In 2005, Stewart competed in wrestling for the U.S. in Melbourne, Australia. While he admits there will battle nerves, he’s confident that he can bring home a medal in Brazil.