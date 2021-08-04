Louisa wrestling coach Roger Stewart to compete in Deaflympics in Brazil

MINERAL — This past winter, Roger Stewart coached Louisa County wrestler Owen Greslick to a VHSL Class 4 state championship.
Now Stewart is embarking on his own championship journey.
The Louisa County wrestling coach will represent the United States at the Deaflympics Games next May in Caxias du Sol, Brazil.
“Representing your country is the best feeling one can have. You know that the whole nation is at your back and you are going to make them proud,” Stewart said. “This is amazing.”
Much like the Summer Olympic Games, the Deaflympics have been held every four years since 1924 and feature athletes from all over the world with hearing disabilities.
Born premature, Stewart has dealt with hearing issues his entire life. He started wearing hearing aids at the age of 10, but while technology has improved during his lifetime, the Louisa County wrestling coach said he’s gone from moderate severe hearing loss to severe profound hearing loss.
“I am near profound with my hearing aids,” he said. “But with the assistance of my aids, I get roughly 10 percent to assist me in certain areas.”
Over the years, Stewart has done his best to find alternative ways to communicate.
“Growing up, I was a people person, without communication but just body language,” he said. “I’ve always listened with my eyes, rather than seeing, therefore, the success I have without communication comes from body language, sign language and gestures.”
Despite his hearing disability, Stewart has found ways to communicate and be heard.
“I am destined as a coach to help my determined athletes be great at what they do,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to pay it forward by giving back with an extra hand to help anyone, regardless of who they were. I accepted who I was and that it’s a battle to deal with in life. Ninety-nine percent of all my athletes understand the gift I have to carry the rest of my life. Those that understand are the ones that will thank me later.”
To participate in the Deaflympic games, participants must meet certain qualification, including not hearing sounds of more than 55 decibels, which equates to the sound of a refrigerator or light passing traffic, without hearing aids. Devices cannot be worn during competition to maintain a level playing field.
This isn’t the first time that Stewart has represented his country at the Deaflympics.
In 2005, Stewart competed in wrestling for the U.S. in Melbourne, Australia. While he admits there will battle nerves, he’s confident that he can bring home a medal in Brazil.
“Representing the USA Deaf National Team is a very proud moment and that too in Deaflympics are the dreams of thousands of athletes,” Stewart said. “This gives a great stage for performance for us deaf athletes to prove themselves. I think it would be a highly prestigious moment for me, as well for my family, as they are selected rather than elected. One thing I should remember that this is a chance where I have to make the most out of it.”
Stewart admits there’s plenty of preparation ahead of him over the next five months. He will train weekly at the U.S. Olympic Regional training centers at Shenandoah University, the University of Virginia and Beat the Streets in Washington, D.C.
“Focusing on fundamentals of my techniques by tweaking certain areas, scouting other international opponents matches with my coaches, strength and conditioning with my personal trainer as well as coaching Louisa County wrestlers,” Stewart said of his schedule in the leadup to the Deaflympics.
Another focus for Stewart over the next five months is raising funds to make this dream a reality. Unlike the U.S. Olympic or Paralympic teams, the funding for the Deaflympics are up to each individual. During the 1980s, the International Olympic Committee attempted to bring various games under the same umbrella, but the governing bodies for the Paralympics and deaf sports were unable to reach agreements on a number of things, including the use of interpreters at events.
“We are not getting the recognition from our own government here in the U.S. in the same way that our Paralympic and Olympic athletes are,” Stewart said. “There’s this assumption that the Paralympic is inclusive of all disabilities when it is not. We have the deaf Olympics, but it’s not seen as worthy of funding, yet our disabled athletes face an equally challenging lifestyle.”
The lack of government funding is one of the reasons Stewart opted out of participating in the past four Deaflympic Games. He has started his own GoFundMe page [www.gofundme.com/f/BeingDeaf2Success] to help raise approximately $5,500, which would cover high-performance programs and services such as strength and conditioning, nutrition and spots psychology healthcare, as well as equipment and room and board.
In October, Stewart hopes to travel to Greece to compete in the Veterans World Wrestling championships to help prepare him for the Deaflympic Games. As of press time, he’s raised approximately $1,150. His goal is $11,000.
“As I will always say, ‘Help others achieve their dreams and you will achieve yours,’" Stewart said.