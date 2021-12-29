Louisa uses late surge to top Albemarle, reach Holiday Classic final

That’s when Sylvie Jackson made her presence known. After being held in check defensively by Riley Maynard for most of the first half, the Louisa standout scored four straight points to give Louisa a 25-21 lead.

Albemarle didn’t back down. Pendleton drained a pair of deep shots and Kaley Maynard added another as the Patriots led 30-27 at halftime.

Despite the deficit, Smith said the Lions were relatively calm in the locker room at halftime.

“They had pulled out a defense that we hadn’t seen and hadn’t practiced at all, so really at halftime, it was just us adjusting to that specific defense,” Smith said. “It was really about adjusting to what the other team was doing and doing what we needed to do — crashing the boards and making our layups.”

Points were hard to come by in the third quarter as both teams struggled finding an offensive rhythm. Emma Bingler had a nice finish in the lane through contact to give Albemarle a 34-31 lead with 3:23 left in the third quarter.