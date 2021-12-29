Louisa uses late surge to top Albemarle, reach Holiday Classic final

Janie Smith was a key part of the Louisa County girls basketball team’s run to the VHSL Class 4 state championship last season and has shown a knack for making plays in big moments.
Smith came up big once again on Wednesday night as she helped lead the Lions to a 57-42 come-from-behind victory over Albemarle in semifinals of the Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic at Western Albemarle High School.
Smith scored seven of her 11 points in the second half and was a presence on the boards, helping Louisa County secure a berth in Thursday’s championship game against Covenant.
“In the beginning, unfortunately we were a little bit slow and I think the nerves got to us a little bit,” Smith said. “Towards the end of the game, we picked things up. We were rebounding and getting out in transition, which is what we normally do in games.”
Albemarle got off to a quick start, as Kaley Maynard and Lauren Grady drained back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Patriots a 6-0 lead 1:03 into the contest. Louisa County responded as Olivia McGhee scored six points and Emion Byers added five more, including a layup with 13.1 seconds left in the quarter to tie the game at 16-16 after one.
Amaya Pendleton had a big first half for Albemarle, including a 3-pointer from the right wing that gave the Patriots a 21-20 lead.
That’s when Sylvie Jackson made her presence known. After being held in check defensively by Riley Maynard for most of the first half, the Louisa standout scored four straight points to give Louisa a 25-21 lead.
Albemarle didn’t back down. Pendleton drained a pair of deep shots and Kaley Maynard added another as the Patriots led 30-27 at halftime.
Despite the deficit, Smith said the Lions were relatively calm in the locker room at halftime.
“They had pulled out a defense that we hadn’t seen and hadn’t practiced at all, so really at halftime, it was just us adjusting to that specific defense,” Smith said. “It was really about adjusting to what the other team was doing and doing what we needed to do — crashing the boards and making our layups.”
Points were hard to come by in the third quarter as both teams struggled finding an offensive rhythm. Emma Bingler had a nice finish in the lane through contact to give Albemarle a 34-31 lead with 3:23 left in the third quarter.
Kyla Banks answered for Louisa County with a runner in the lane and Smith followed with an offensive rebound that turned into a three-point play to regain the lead for the Lions, 36-34, then Banks added another bucket to stretch the lead to 38-34 with one quarter left.
Louisa’s offense found its footing in the fourth and went to work. Smith scored four points and Byers knocked down an open 3-pointer from the wing to stretch the lead to 49-39 with 4:01 left.
Smith, who had four points during the Lions' strong fourth quarter start, said it was just simple execution.
“Really, that’s all [Coach Nick] Schreck tells me to do is crash the boards and make my layups,” Smith said. “That’s really all I do."
With the lead established, Schreck turned to his closer to put the game out of reach. McGhee scored nine points in the final four minutes of the game to secure the victory for the Lions.
The junior point guard finished with 16 points to lead Louisa County. Jackson and Smith tallied 11 points apiece and Byers added 10 more to give the Lions three players in double figures. Banks finished with nine points in the win.
Pendleton led all scorers with 18 points for Albemarle, but was limited to just in the second half. Kaley Maynard finished with 14 points, while Grady and Riley Maynard finished with four points apiece.
The Patriots will wrap up the tournament Thursday with a showdown against Harrisonburg in the tournament's third-place game at 2:30 p.m. at Monticello High School.