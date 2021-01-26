Louisa’s AJ Proffitt commits to Bridgewater College football program

MINERAL — AJ Proffitt understands the importance of carpe diem.
A backup tight end on Louisa County’s 2019 football team, his only reception of the season was a 77-yard touchdown catch.
Proffitt hopes to seize the day at the next level as well.
The Louisa senior has verbally committed to play football at Bridgewater College.
“It’s truly a blessing to finally say I’m going to be a college player,” Proffitt said. “I couldn’t have made it where I am today without God, my family and my coaches pushing me to be a better person and teammate.”
The Louisa County senior tight end is expected to be a focal point in the passing game for Coach Will Patrick’s team next month when the Lions kick off their football season. Proffitt has great size and soft hands and isn’t afraid to mix it up at the point of attack in the running game as a blocker.
Those qualities are valuable at the next level. Coaches at Bridgewater recognized Proffitt's untapped potential and were eager to give him an opportunity to join their program.
“I liked the winning mentality that the coaches gave me when I went there on a visit,” Proffitt said. “The coaches told me that they liked how versatile I was.”
The Bridgewater campus itself appealed to him too.
“I chose Bridgewater because they aren’t a really big school,” Proffitt said. “When I went to visit them, they showed me how much they cared about how the students are doing in their classes. They didn’t have a lot of people on campus, which I liked, because there wouldn’t be that many students in each classroom.”
Proffitt plans to major in business management and would like to eventually open his own business.
With no fall football, Proffitt admitted offers were hard to come by because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“The recruiting process has been really tough because not many colleges have recruited players because of lack of game film from this fall,” Proffitt said. “When I was told we wouldn’t be playing this fall, I was really upset because I didn’t know what was going to happen. When Coach Patrick told us that we were going to play in February, I was excited because I was going to at least be able to play football my senior year.”
Proffitt’s football future will extend past Friday nights in The Jungle. He is looking forward to joining the program at Bridgewater.
“I have a huge sense of relief after I made the decision," he said, "because I didn’t know what was to come in the future with football and with school because of the COVID-19 situation.”