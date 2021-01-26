Louisa’s AJ Proffitt commits to Bridgewater College football program

The Bridgewater campus itself appealed to him too.

“I chose Bridgewater because they aren’t a really big school,” Proffitt said. “When I went to visit them, they showed me how much they cared about how the students are doing in their classes. They didn’t have a lot of people on campus, which I liked, because there wouldn’t be that many students in each classroom.”

Proffitt plans to major in business management and would like to eventually open his own business.

With no fall football, Proffitt admitted offers were hard to come by because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“The recruiting process has been really tough because not many colleges have recruited players because of lack of game film from this fall,” Proffitt said. “When I was told we wouldn’t be playing this fall, I was really upset because I didn’t know what was going to happen. When Coach Patrick told us that we were going to play in February, I was excited because I was going to at least be able to play football my senior year.”

Proffitt’s football future will extend past Friday nights in The Jungle. He is looking forward to joining the program at Bridgewater.