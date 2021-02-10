Louisa girls basketball team wins Region 4B title, clinches state berth

MINERAL — Offense wins games; defense wins championships.

The Louisa County girls basketball team displayed plenty of both Wednesday afternoon during its 73-64 victory over Monacan in the Region 4B championship game.

Olivia McGhee poured in a season-high 35 points, including 16 points in the fourth quarter, to unseat the five-time Region 4B champions and secure the program’s first regional title since 1996.

“Monacan is a great team, props to them, but we knew we had to come into this game with a lot of energy and not give up,” McGhee said. “I don’t think we won every quarter, but we knew we had to win that last quarter. We came into this game [with the mindset] that this could be our last game, so we gave it all we had."

Louisa (13-0) had the offense working as it tried to put the game away early on like it did against Patrick Henry (Ashland) in the regional semifinals. McGhee scored seven points in the first quarter to help the Lions build a 18-12 lead.

Coach Nick Schreck’s team added to its advantage in the second quarter as Sylvie Jackson and McGee both buried shots from behind the arc to extend the margin to 26-15 with 6:17 left in the first half.