Louisa girls basketball team rolls past Fluvanna in Jefferson District opener

PALMYRA — Two games, two offensive explosions for the Louisa County girls basketball team.
Sylvie Jackson poured in a game-high 23 points and Olivia McGhee finished with 14 as the Lions rolled to a 70-42 victory over Fluvanna County on Tuesday in the Jefferson District opener for both teams.
With points tough to come by early on, Louisa County coach Nick Schreck cranked up the defensive intensity with a 2-2-1 trap. The full-court pressure created 10 first-half Fluvanna turnovers, which led to Louisa layups on the other end.
The Lions (2-0, 1-0 Jefferson District) led 18-3 after eight minutes of action.
“I felt today offensively we weren’t clicking as well as we were in the first game,” Schreck said. “Our defensive intensity is what got us going. We got out in transition, got some steals and got some easy buckets and that really got us going and we fed off that.”
Fluvanna County (0-1, 0-1) tried to answer in the second quarter with a nine-point surge, capped by Eva Stribling’s 3-pointer, to trim the lead to 25-12 with 5:26 left in the half.
That would be as close as the Flucos would get.
Louisa closed the half on a 20-8 run, getting seven points from McGhee and six more from Jackson to build a commanding 45-20 lead at intermission.
Jackson, who transferred to Louisa after leading Albemarle in scoring as a freshman, tallied 15 points in the first half and McGhee added 11 to anchor the high-octane attack.
“It’s been great playing alongside [McGhee]. Playing against her last year was really tough, so teaming up with her has been great,” Jackson said. “I’ve been working out with her over the summer a lot and just to finally put it together in a game and see the results are working out is just great.”
The second half was more of the same.
Six different players scored during an 18-7 Louisa run that stretched the lead to 63-30 after three quarters. Jackson said the team has developed a strong rapport sharing the basketball.
“Offensively, we’re so strong because our defense is so strong,” she said. “We get deflections and steals which turn into easy layups in transition and our ball movement and basketball IQ are just really great. I think that’s how we keep scoring a lot. I think we all have a lot of trust in one another on the court. We just know if we pass it to someone, they’re going to handle the ball well and they’ll be fine.”
All 14 players that suited up for Louisa played extended minutes in the game and 10 of them got on the score sheet. Alexis Chapman finished with seven points and Nina Fester added five of the the Lions’ 16 bench points in the victory.
Sophomore Aniah Webb led Fluvanna County with 15 points. Abby Seal tallied 11 points and KeKe Davis had 10 for the Flucos.
With Louisa off to a 2-0 start, Schreck is excited to see the progression the program continues to make this season.
“You can’t coach experience,” Schreck said. “We’ve been building this thing for four or five years now and we’re starting to see the benefits of it. We’re a very talented team, a very unselfish team and when we start spreading the ball around like that, we’re difficult to beat.”