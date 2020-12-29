Louisa girls basketball team rolls past Fluvanna in Jefferson District opener

Jackson, who transferred to Louisa after leading Albemarle in scoring as a freshman, tallied 15 points in the first half and McGhee added 11 to anchor the high-octane attack.

“It’s been great playing alongside [McGhee]. Playing against her last year was really tough, so teaming up with her has been great,” Jackson said. “I’ve been working out with her over the summer a lot and just to finally put it together in a game and see the results are working out is just great.”

The second half was more of the same.

Six different players scored during an 18-7 Louisa run that stretched the lead to 63-30 after three quarters. Jackson said the team has developed a strong rapport sharing the basketball.

“Offensively, we’re so strong because our defense is so strong,” she said. “We get deflections and steals which turn into easy layups in transition and our ball movement and basketball IQ are just really great. I think that’s how we keep scoring a lot. I think we all have a lot of trust in one another on the court. We just know if we pass it to someone, they’re going to handle the ball well and they’ll be fine.”