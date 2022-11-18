Louisa County's season ends with regional semifinal loss to Salem

MINERAL — Louisa County football coach Will Patrick preached to his team all week the importance of an opportunity for redemption following last year’s VHSL Region 4D semifinal loss at Salem.

The Lions showcased that valiant fight Friday night during a 54-37 loss to the Spartans at Mark L. Fischer Field.

Peyton Lewis rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns and added another receiving score to lead the defending VHSL region 4D champions.

“We’re fighters,” Patrick said. “We could’ve easily laid down at halftime. We fought hard, got after them, they just made more plays at the end than we did.”

It was a track meet early on as both teams took turns making trips to the end zone in the first quarter. Salem (10-2) took the opening kickoff and marched 58 yards on 12 plays to score the opening touchdown. Quarterback DaRon Wilson bootlegged right and got into the end zone to give Salem a 7-0 lead with 6:39 left in the first quarter.

Louisa County (11-1) countered quickly. Savion Hiter took the ensuing kickoff to the house for an 87-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7. The Spartans' offense went back to work as Lewis broke off a 47-yard touchdown run to regain the lead. The extra-point failed and Salem led 13-7 with 5:41 left in the first quarter.

Following a defensive stand, Salem returned to the end zone on its third possession when Wilson hooked up with Lewis on a 25-yard scoring strike to extend the lead to 19-7 with 2:08 left in the first quarter.

“He’s the 100-meter state champion for a reason,” Patrick said. “They did some things, caught us on some bootlegs and got him on the outside a little bit and we over pursued a little bit. We played hard, but we made some mistakes, but at the end of the day, it wasn’t like we just gave them the game."

With his team in need of points, Patrick turned to his playmaker again. And Hiter delivered, rumbling around right end for a 46-yard touchdown run to pull Louisa within 19-13 with 22 seconds left in the first quarter.

Salem pulled way in the second quarter with three unanswered touchdowns to build a commanding 39-13 lead at intermission.

A 60-yard kickoff return from Jayveon Jones set up the Spartans inside the red zone. The junior fullback capped the drive three plays later with a 1-yard touchdown run to stretch the lead to 25-13 with 10:14 left in the first half.

After allowing Salem to score on its first four drives, Louisa County’s defense looked to have come up with a much-needed stop midway through the second quarter. Wesley Cross came on to attempt a 35-yard field goal, but it wasn’t a clean snap which forced Wilson to freelance to keep the play alive. The junior quarterback bought some time and then found Cross open down the left sidelines for a 14-yard completion and a first down and goal from the three-yard line.

Following a penalty, the Spartans scored again when Wilson found Jaelyn Allen for a seven-yard touchdown to give his team a 32-13 lead with 6:29 left in the first half.

“That was a big play in the game,” Patrick said.

Following another Louisa punt, Lewis scored from a yard out just before halftime to give Salem a 39-13 advantage at intermission.

Louisa County didn’t back down and came out hungry in the second half.

Landon Wilson scored on a nine-yard touchdown run up the middle on the opening possession of the third quarter and added the two-point conversion to trim the lead to 39-21.

The Lions' defense got the ball back to the offense after Hiter made a great one-handed interception to give his team the ball near midfield.

Patrick’s team capitalized as Wilson found Cameron Hawkinson a 20-yard scoring strike. The senior quarterback added another two-point conversion to pull Louisa within 10 points, 39-29, with 4:16 left in the third quarter.

Salem’s offense got back on track on the ensuing possession as Jayveon Jones plowed his way in from a yard out on fourth and goal to give the Spartans a 47-29 lead with 49 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Louisa comeback attempt continued in the fourth when Dyzier Carter took a reverse handoff around the left end and scored from 13 yards out to pull the Lions within 10 again, 47-37 with 10:22 left.

That would be as close as Louisa County would get.

Lewis scored his fourth touchdown of the night from 19 yards out with 5:34 left to seal the win.

“We could’ve easily taken our cleats off and hung up our jerseys [at halftime], but we came out firing,” Patrick said. “We outscored them in the second half and gave them a ball game. We cut it to 10 twice, but we just couldn’t get the big stop when we needed it or the big play when we needed it.”

Lewis carried 18 times for 182 yards and three touchdowns to lead Salem. DaRon Wilson churned out 58 yards and Jayveon Jones added 53 more on the ground to lead a balanced attack. Wilson also completed 11 of 16 passes for 141 yards and three touchdowns.

For Louisa, Hiter carried 15 times for 93 yards and a touchdown. This was the first time in seven games that the freshman was held under 100 yards rushing in a game.

Landon Wilson completed 12 of 30 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 34 yards and a score. Andrew Talley churned out 48 yards on five carries. He also caught a team-high four passes for 74 yards.

It’s always tough to finish your season on a loss, but Patrick couldn’t be prouder of what this team accomplished this season, especially the group of 19 seniors led by Landon Wilson, Eli Brooks, Qwenton Spellman.

“They’re special,” Patrick said. “I got these guys my second year as freshmen. It would be nice to play for a regional championship, but at the end of the day, we’re teaching men about life. Sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way. 11-1, nothing to hang our head down about, just need to continue to learn, improve and get better at football. This is a special group.”