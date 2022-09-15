Louisa County's Qwenton Spellman commits to Towson football program

MINERAL — During Qwenton Spellman's final game of his freshman year at Louisa County, Lions football coach Will Patrick greeted him at midfield, hugged him and told him he was going to be special.

Three years later, Spellman has more than lived up to his coach’s prediction.

The 6-foot-2, 293-pound defensive tackle has been a mainstay in the trenches for Louisa County, earning all-Jefferson District honors during the Lions' assent to becoming the district’s model program.

As a junior, he posted 41.5 tackles, including six for loss, and recorded four sacks, forced a pair of fumbles and broke up a pair of passes. Spellman has picked up right where he left off this season while helping Louisa County open the season with three straight wins. In those three contests, the senior has 13 total tackles and a pair of forced fumbles, adding to his reputation as one of the more disruptive forces in the Jefferson District.

Next season, Spellman hopes to be a defensive force in the Colonial Athletic Association. The Lions' standout defensive lineman has committed to play football at Towson University in Maryland.

“I picked Towson because I fell in love it with the moment I went there,” Spellman said. “It felt like home.”

Spellman received interest from programs such as Richmond, Saint Peter’s, Norfolk State and Old Dominion before eventually finding his home with the Tigers.

“I liked the coaches and the players I talked to there,” Spellman said. "They’re a family and I’m glad I get to be one of them. The school is different from the other four schools that offered because this was the only school that mentioned academics first, which I really liked and my family liked too.”

Spellman is projected to play either defensive tackle or nose guard for Towson and Coach Rob Ambrose.

“I love both those spots and they feel like I can wreck a game from those spots,” he said. “My goals are to get better and learn more about this sport that I love to death and always have fun. A lot of players don’t get this opportunity to play at the next level.”

Academically, he hopes to major in sports medicine. Spellman hopes this decision will be just the beginning of a memorable final year of high school.

“I know after my high school career is over, I have people in my corner already,” Spellman said. “I can always focus more on my team and get us ready to make a run for states.”

Spellman credits his support system, including his mom and Coach Patrick, for preparing him for this opportunity.

“It means a lot to go to the next level,” he said. “That means all those early mornings and late nights training with Coach [Patrick] or doing cross-fit training means I didn’t waste my time. I really wouldn’t be in this position if it wasn’t for my mom taking time and money to support the sport I love.”

Regardless of how the 2022 season plays out, the Louisa County standout is excited about his future in the sport.

“It means a lot,” Spellman said. “I’ve been talking about playing college football since I was a little kid and to see this dream come true means a lot.”