Louisa County wrestler Owen Greslick wins 120-pound state championship

Owen Greslick has had a fire in his belly since last year's VHSL Class 4 state wrestling tournament.

After competing in his third match of the 2020 state tournament, Greslick and a teammate left the event and headed back to their hotel, thinking their day was complete.

It wasn't.

Greslick had another scheduled match in the state tournament, but missed it since he had left the event, leading to his disqualification.

"It motivated me this year to change how the season ended," Greslick said. "I worked year-round, taking every opportunity I got to get better and prove that I can be a state champ."

On Saturday, he become one.

Greslick defeated Handley's Cam Gordon in a 7-5 decision in the 120-pound state championship match at the VHSL Class 4 meet in Virginia Beach. The match was tied at 4-4 in the final minute, but Greslick secured the title with an escape and a takedown to earn the two-point victory.

"I wrestled very well all day and took that with me into the finals to make sure I secured the victory," Greslick said. "I had to keep moving the whole match along with reading what the kid was doing and reacting to that."