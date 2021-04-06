Louisa County volleyball team dispatches Western Albemarle

“We definitely needed to talk a lot more, and not just talk, but communicate a lot better,” Robinson said. “We needed to be a lot more intentional and aggressive on the front row on where we were placing the ball.”

It was a back-and-forth battle in Set 2, with the teams trading leads. VanPelt registered three kills as Louisa fought off three set-point chances to take a 28-27 lead. The junior then blocked Shifflett to force a side out and give the Lions a 29-27 win and even match at 1-1.

After falling behind 6-1 in Set 3, Louisa County found its groove again. VanPelt tallied seven service points and two aces and Robinson added four kills and three aces of her own as the Lions won the set 25-21 to take a 2-1 lead in the match.

The momentum carried over into the fourth set as the Lions took complete control. Robinson had seven kills and Bennett Pleasants added three more to lead the domination at the net. Emma McGehee had five points and Kalli Monahan added three more, including an ace on game point to serve out the match.

“We were definitely a lot more aggressive in the front row towards the end of the game and I think that helped us put points away a lot better and we were talking a lot more,” Robinson said.