Louisa County volleyball team dispatches Western Albemarle

MINERAL – One of the biggest compliments any program can receive is the appreciation of its competitors.
Albemarle volleyball coach Lance Rogers recently the dubbed Louisa County volleyball team as the biggest “under-the-radar” teams in the Jefferson District.
The Lions lived up to that praise Tuesday night with a 20-25, 29-27, 25-21, 25-13 victory over Western Albemarle in Mineral.
Junior outside hitter Kylie Robinson posted a team-high 16 kills and six aces and classmate Abby VanPelt added 21 service points, five kills and a pair of blocks as the Lions avenged Monday night’s 3-1 loss to the Warriors in Crozet.
“I don’t think [teams] realize how mentally strong we are and how much we’ve grown over the last 2-3 years,” Robinson said. “I think we’ve definitely become much more of a threat to everyone else.”
Louisa County (5-6) jumped out to an early 9-4 lead thanks to a pair of kills from Robinson. Western Albemarle (4-6) slowly chipped away at the lead and relied on the play of its middle hitters to seize control of the first set. Emma Shifflett had four kills and a block and Julianna Murphy chipped in three more as the Warriors took the first set, 25-20.
Despite the early deficit, Louisa County remained confident.
Coach Rachel Green instructed her team to take a deep breath and find their rhythm as a unit.
“We definitely needed to talk a lot more, and not just talk, but communicate a lot better,” Robinson said. “We needed to be a lot more intentional and aggressive on the front row on where we were placing the ball.”
It was a back-and-forth battle in Set 2, with the teams trading leads. VanPelt registered three kills as Louisa fought off three set-point chances to take a 28-27 lead. The junior then blocked Shifflett to force a side out and give the Lions a 29-27 win and even match at 1-1.
After falling behind 6-1 in Set 3, Louisa County found its groove again. VanPelt tallied seven service points and two aces and Robinson added four kills and three aces of her own as the Lions won the set 25-21 to take a 2-1 lead in the match.
The momentum carried over into the fourth set as the Lions took complete control. Robinson had seven kills and Bennett Pleasants added three more to lead the domination at the net. Emma McGehee had five points and Kalli Monahan added three more, including an ace on game point to serve out the match.
“We were definitely a lot more aggressive in the front row towards the end of the game and I think that helped us put points away a lot better and we were talking a lot more,” Robinson said.
For Robinson and the Lions, Tuesday’s win is one they won’t soon forget as they wrap up the regular season later this week.