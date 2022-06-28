Louisa County standout Sylvie Jackson commits to Davidson

MINERAL — Focus and drive are two trademarks of many successful people.

Whether it’s on the court or in the classroom, Sylvie Jackson has embodied both of those qualities during her time at Louisa County High School.

The reigning Jefferson District girls basketball player of the year will continue honing her focus and drive at Davidson College in North Carolina. Jackson recently committed to join the Atlantic-10 program following her senior season at Louisa.

“I picked Davidson because of the relationship I have with the coaches,” Jackson said. “They really want me there and will value me as a person, not just as a basketball player.”

Jackson stormed onto the high school basketball scene in Central Virginia three years ago and made an instant impact.

As a freshman, she scored a team-high 279 points and was a first team all-Jefferson District and Region 5D performer at Albemarle High School before transferring to Louisa County for her sophomore season.

Jackson made the most of her first season in Mineral, helping Louisa County win the program’s first VHSL Class 4 state title. She averaged 19.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.9 steals a game to garner first team all-district, all-region and VHSL Class 4 all-state honors.

Last winter, Jackson took her game to another level as she averaged 18.5 points, 4.9 steals and 3.9 assists a game en route to being named Jefferson District Player of the Year and earning first team all-region and all-state honors.

Jackson hopes to provide a similar impact for the Wildcats and Coach Gayle Fulks.

“I like their style of play,” Jackson said. “It’s a very unselfish offense, intense full-court defense, and the ability to play any position on the court."

The Louisa County product has been on Fulks’ radar for the past 12 months and the Wildcats have been steadfast in their commitment to her as a player.

“The coaches like how versatile I am on the court, my work ethic, competitiveness and my motor,” Jackson said.

Jackson said she’s been recruited as a playmaker who can attack the basket and also lock up opponents defensively. Her goal is to compete for playing time early on and make an immediate mark on the program.

“The opportunity to make an impact as a freshman was big for me," Jackson said, "and with their style of play and plan for me, I feel like that’s possible.”

Throughout the recruiting process, Jackson had interest from a number of Division I programs, including Navy, Fordham, George Mason, William & Mary and Harvard. She credits the instant bond with Fulks and her staff as the deciding factor in her decision.

“I think the main difference was the relationship I’ve had with them,” she said “I’ve been talking to the staff for a year now, compared to just a few months with the majority of my offers.”

Academically, Jackson has high expectations too. While she’s still figuring out her major, she knows that she will be challenged in the classroom at Davidson.

“The academics are extremely high, along with the connections they have for after college,” Jackson said. “The conference it’s in is also very competitive with super talented teams.”

The 5-foot-8 guard enters her senior campaign just 20 points shy of 1,000 for her high school career. Jackson hopes to lead her team to a third straight Jefferson District title and another state tournament appearance.

She’s also thrilled about what the future has in store at Davidson.

“Being a Division I college athlete is very rare and to be one is incredible,” Jackson said. “All the sacrifices I’ve made have paid off. It’s amazing. It’s been my goal since middle school and I’ve known I’d be able to achieve it, so it’s very special that it’s happening.”

