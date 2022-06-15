Louisa County standout Olivia McGhee transferring to IMG Academy in Florida

MINERAL — Olivia McGhee has spent her entire life in the friendly confines of Mineral, making a name for herself as one of the top basketball players in Virginia.

Now, the Louisa County standout is making a move away from the commonwealth and away from her comfort zone.

McGhee is transferring to national powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., where she will test her talents against some of the best players in the country next season.

“The decision to transfer to IMG was made to help better prepare me for the next level,” McGhee said. “At IMG, they have every resource you could think of, both academically and athletically. There is really no reason you can’t be great with what they provide you with.”

The No. 42-ranked recruit in the Class of 2023 by ESPNW, McGhee has already accomplished a lot during her high school career in Central Virginia. As a freshman, she led the Jefferson District in scoring and was named second-team all-state.

As a sophomore, McGhee raised her game to another level as she helped lead the Louisa County girls basketball team to its first VHSL Class 4 state championship in program history.

Last year, she shook off an early season injury to average 14.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.6 assists a game as a junior and eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau in just her third season with the program.

Despite that success, McGhee wanted to challenge herself more.

The four-star recruit, who has offers from a number of Division I programs such as Georgia, Arizona, Kentucky, Virginia Tech and UVa, believes the move to IMG Academy will help prepare her for the rigors at the next level, both on the court and in the classroom.

“I’m super blessed to even have this opportunity,” McGhee said. “My game is going to take off constantly, being developed and pushed out of my comfort zone. In addition, playing and competing against national talent in practice and games.”

The decision was not one that she made lightly.

McGhee and her family spent nearly three months searching for the right opportunity. During that time, she went on a couple of school tours and sat down with her family to weigh the pros and cons of each situation.

Ultimately, IMG was an opportunity that she couldn’t pass up.

“I chose IMG because I felt it was the best fit for me as a student-athlete and a person,” McGhee said. “I know being there in that environment will take my game to the next level.”

The two-time Jefferson District player of the year is excited to learn from IMG Coach Shell Dailey and her staff as she looks to elevate her game.

“I’m looking for a coach who genuinely believes in me,” McGhee said. “A coach that sees my potential and can push me past that. Going away at IMG will prepare me academically, physically and mentally for the next level. I’ll be stronger, faster and overall, a better player going into college.”

Individually, McGhee hopes to improve her strength and movement on the floor, while also building on her skills. Other areas she hopes to work on are her communication on the floor and her defensive acumen.

“My goals next season are definitely not to just be invited to Geico Nationals, but to win it all, along with myself and my teammates as we chase that title,” McGhee said.

The decision to transfer to IMG Academy is just the start of a very busy summer for McGhee. In addition to her AAU commitments, McGhee has four official college visits set up for the end of this month and the start of July.

“I plan to take my visits, feel out the vibes and hopefully have a decision made by the end of August,” she said.

After three highly successful seasons at Louisa County, McGhee admits that it will be odd not donning the green and gold next year.

“It was a tough decision for sure,” she said. “I’ve been in Louisa my whole life. I didn’t like the way we went out last year at all, but I decided it was time to do what’s best for me and my future in the long run. My teammates and coaches were all understanding and supportive of my decision.”

The rising senior will always have fond memories of her time with the Lions.

“I’m going to miss everyone in this program, especially my teammates and all the memories we created,” McGhee said. “Coach [Nick] Schreck and Coach [Susie] Farmer have been there since the beginning and have instilled their belief in me from Day 1 and I’m so grateful for that. The fans, this community and the support system I have here in Louisa will all be missed.”

Even though she won’t finish her career with the Lions, the memories made there will stick with her forever.

“I still reminisce on the past seasons we’ve had,” McGhee said. “A special group of girls who trusted the process and each other and rose to the top. Although I will be heading south to IMG, I will always be a Lion at heart and will be representing ‘The Lou’ in Florida.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.