SPOTSYLVANIA — The Louisa County softball team has made a habit of scoring in key moments throughout the postseason.

Coach Susan Sharpe’s Lions delivered again Saturday with a big two-out rally in the bottom of the fifth that propelled them to a 9-1 win over Halifax County in the Virginia High School League Class 4 state championship game at Spotsylvania High School.

Louisa scored eight runs in the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie and clinch the program’s first state softball championship.

“This team has been so much fun to be around,” Sharpe said. “I keep calling them my blue-collar workers because they come in, they roll their sleeves up and they get to work. Then they act goofy, but as long as they’re doing the work, I’m good with that.”

After rallying late in each of its last two games, the Lions got out on the front foot Saturday with an early run against Halifax County (25-5). The Comets scratched across a run in the top of the third to even the score at 1-1.

The score remained that way until the fifth, which has been a money inning for Louisa County, especially in postseason play.

“We came into the top of the fifth knowing that we needed to do something then or it was going to go downhill,” Louisa senior Dara Sharpe said. “We’ve had an ongoing joke since the postseason started that the fifth inning is our inning. We seem to score all our runs in that inning”

The bottom of the lineup went to work for Louisa County (24-1), with three batters reaching on errors to load the bases.

“Once I saw who was up, I was like, ‘Ok, we’re at the fastest part of our lineup,'” Dara Sharpe said. “We knew the weak spots on their defense and we had a hard ground to work with, so we put hard ground balls in play and they were going to make errors.”

That set the stage for Emily Gillespie.

“The pitcher was really only throwing me inside, so I backed off the plate, so all of her inside pitches turned into down-the-middle pitches, so I just ripped those,” Gillespie said.

The senior ripped a shot down the left field line that cleared the bases and gave Louisa a 4-1 lead.

“We had two outs unfortunately, but when I saw her walk up to the plate, I knew we were in a good spot because they were throwing right in her zone,” Dara Sharpe said. “If she put the bat on the ball, all of us were scoring.”

The Lions' rally didn’t stop there.

Courtesy runner Arianna Taylor scored on a throwing error to give Louisa a 5-1 lead. Senior Haley Walker followed with a Texas-leaguer hit that went off the head of the third baseman and Laci Garrett added an RBI double to the gap in left-center to make it an 8-1 game. Mallory Greslick capped the rally with an RBI single to make it 9-1.

Halifax County never really challenged after that.

Gillespie sat down the Comets in order in the sixth and the first two batters to start the seventh inning. Following a two-out single, Gillespie got the next batter to fly out to centerfield to secure the program’s first state softball championship.

“It was super exciting,” Gillespie said. “I kind of zone things out when I’m pitching, so not much was going through my mind other than throwing strikes. And with that last out, I was beyond happy to for Laci [Garrett’s catch].”

The Lions finished the season with 19 straight victories, capped by Saturday's state championship. Louisa's lone blemish this season was a 1-0 loss to Monticello on March 30. Coach Sharpe credits a preseason team retreat for setting the motivation and guidelines for the team’s success this spring.

“One of the things they talked about was being all in all season,” Coach Sharpe said. “We did all-in check-in’s periodically, especially toward the end of the season when school’s over and you have other things on your mind, but these kids never faltered. Even today, I wanted them at the high school at 7:45 a.m. and they were there at 7:15. That’s been the season though.”

For Dara Sharpe, who shared the state title with her mother, Susan Sharpe and sister, assistant coach Sarah Sharpe, the championship had extra meaning.

“For me, I feel like it’s kind of different, because I play for my mom and my sister,” Dara Sharpe said. “Last year, we played our rival in the second regional game and lost by one, and it was kind of like, ‘that really sucks’. This year, we were like 'Nothing is going to stop us.' We’re not quitting this season. No one’s going to stop us and we’re going to go all the way. Being here with my mom and my sister, on both my sides, to me just means the world honestly. And making history, this whole support system loves all 12 of us with all their hearts. You can tell, so just seeing that here is even cooler and just knowing they wanted to encourage our legacy and be by our sides is really awesome.”