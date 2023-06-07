Championship-caliber teams find ways to win games.

On Tuesday night, the Louisa County softball team found a way to win.

The Lions added another chapter to their storybook season with an epic seventh-inning rally to beat Tuscarora 2-1 in the Virginia High School League Class 4 state quarterfinals in Mineral.

Savannah Bragg’s two-run single on the last swing of the game extended the Lions’ winning streak to 17 games and secured the first state tournament victory in program history.

“This team doesn’t know how to quit,” Louisa County softball coach Susan Sharpe said. “Hopefully, with their will, drive, determination and grit, we will get to play a couple more games.”

Runs were hard to come by most of the night, thanks to strong efforts in the circle from Tuscarora’s Lindsey Mullen and Louisa County’s Emily Gillespie. The two hurlers combined for 17 strikeouts and surrendered just four hits between them.

“The game was super nerve-wracking,” Gillespie said. “It was obvious both teams weren’t going to give up the win easily. I was struggling for a little bit in the circle, even though many people probably didn’t see that. I had to constantly tell myself to keep pushing. Push through this at-bat and if a girl got on, it’s fine because I wasn’t going to give the next girl a chance to score her and I left it up to my defense to make sure that runner didn’t advance. It was a good game. Those girls pushed us.”

Tuscarora broke through in the top of the seventh when Olivia Bruns scored an unearned run on a wild pitch.

“This game was a nailbiter,” Sharpe said. “Both teams were very evenly matched and there was no telling how the game was going to end until it did. We had several opportunities to score throughout the game, but couldn’t manage to get the timely hit.”

That changed in the bottom of the seventh inning, when Emily Chisholm led off with a single and Laci Garrett reached on an error to put runners on first and second. Pinch-runner Addison Smith and Garrett executed a double steal on a strikeout to put the winning run in scoring position with two outs.

That set the table for Bragg’s shining moment.

“During my at-bat, I tried to remain calm and treat it like a typical at-bat with runners on,” Bragg said. “The first pitch I swung at, I was too early, so I told myself to let the ball get deep and watch the ball all the way to contact.”

The plan worked to perfection as Bragg laced a single to the gap in left-center field to clear the bases and give her team the walk-off victory.

“Once I got the hit, I was so relieved, but I think the best part was seeing the happiness on my teammates' faces,” she said. “After all, I wouldn’t have been able to do that without them."

It is a memory that Bragg will cherish for the rest of her life.

"This hit probably ranks No. 1 for the rest of my softball career at LCHS,” Bragg said. “We have all worked so hard all season and we are so excited to be able to continue to play for each other and continue to make school history.”

Gillespie scattered an unearned run on three hits, struck out nine and walked three en route to the complete-game victory. Lillie Wools allowed two runs on two hits in a 1 2/3 innings of relief to take the loss for the Huskies.

“I feel the most special part is how the team plays and reacts to each other on the field,” Gillespie said. “If someone messes up, you don’t see everyone yelling at that girl, you see us over their picking her up so she can move on through the game with her head held high.”

Louisa County advances to Friday’s state semifinals against Hanover. The game is slated for 10 a.m. at Spotsylvania High School.

“We are super excited for the opportunity to be playing this far into postseason,” Gillespie said. “We have been working our butts off to accomplish this goal and we’re so happy to see it being accomplished.”

Louisa baseball team falls in quarterfinals

It’s been an emotional season for the Louisa County baseball team, one filled with plenty of highs and lows.

Following the untimely death of one of their teammates, Coach Kevin Fisher’s team rallied around his memory to secure a VHSL Class 4 state tournament appearance. On Tuesday, the Lions' season came to an end with a 10-2 loss to Tuscarora in the state quarterfinals in Leesburg.

Bauer Burkhart belted two home runs and added a triple to lead the Huskies to the win. Braydon Kelman also had a home run for Tuscarora.

Rocco Kenny had two hits and drove in a run to lead the Lions, while Jayden Thompson and Daniel Leale each had a hit and a run scored. Cody Pomarnke had a hit and drove in a run for Louisa.

Shane Dunkum pitched three innings in the loss.

“We had a great season and just ran out of gas,” Fisher said. “The coaching staff is so proud of our team for the adversity we went through in the beginning of the season, losing Chase Luck in the car wreck. The team really accomplished their goals to have fun and finish the season on a positive note.”