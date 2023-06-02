Last season, members of the Louisa County softball team were overcome with emotion after losing to Orange County in the regional semifinals, derailing the Lions' dreams of playing in the Virginia High School League Class 4 state tournament.

One year later, Coach Susan Sharpe’s players were filled with joy and jubilation after making history in a 5-1 victory over Halifax County in the Region 4D championship game in Mineral.

It is the first regional championship for Louisa County, which has used last year’s regional semifinal loss as motivation this season.

The results have been impressive.

The Lions have won 15 straight games, including Thursday’s come-from-behind victory over Halifax County in the regional championship game.

“Winning a regional title on our home field was amazing, especially since it was the first time in program history,” Louisa senior Dara Sharpe said. “We started the season wanting to make history and knowing we had the drive to do so and here we are now. The community was a huge aspect of our success. There was so much support on the hill and it was so nice to know that our county has our backs too.”

Halifax opened the scoring in the second inning of Thursday's game when Shamya Hankins scored on a throwing error following a double steal to give the Comets a 1-0 lead.

Halifax pitcher Emma Payne held the Louisa County bats at bay for the first four innings before the Lions broke through with a five-run outburst in the bottom of the fifth.

Emily Chisholm provided the thunder to start the rally for Louisa, drilling a home run over the right field fence to tie the game at 1-1. Later in the inning, Savannah Bragg lined a base hit the opposite way to score Laci Garrett and put the Lions ahead for good.

Dara Sharpe followed with an RBI single, then Alyssa Hopkins tripled to center to plate Sharpe and give LCHS a 4-1 lead. Emily Gillespie capped the rally with an RBI groundout to extend the Louisa lead to 5-1 with just two innings to play.

Halifax tried to respond in the sixth and got two runners on with two outs, but the rally would end there as Gillespie pitched out of the jam to secure the win and the regional championship for the Lions.

Gillespie scattered an unearned run on four hits and struck out seven to earn the complete-game victory in the circle for Louisa. Payne fanned four in six innings of work for Halifax County.

“This is just a blue-collar team,” Louisa coach Susan Sharpe said. “They come in every day and work hard, very hard. We push them and when they think they can’t be pushed any harder, we push a little more. That way, game time is easy for them. It has seemed to work with this group. On the flip side, because they are willing to work so hard, we have a ton of fun. They are constantly joking around with each other and goofing off, but when it’s time to work, they work.”

Louisa and Halifax both advance to next week’s VHSL Class 4 state tournament. Louisa (21-1) will host either James Wood or Tuscarora on Tuesday in the state quarterfinals. Game time is 6 p.m.

Sharpe couldn’t be prouder of her group.

“This team is very humble,” she said. “They play for each other and it is so apparent, not just in games, but in practice. They also win with dignity. You won’t see them with a huge celebration after a game. Even when we earned the berth to states or the [region] championship game, there was not a big celebration. There’s usually just a couple high-fives and they line up to shake hands. I still don’t think they know how good they really are.”

Dara Sharpe is excited to play another postseason game in Louisa in front of the community that has helped make this season's success possible.

“I am very excited to host the first round of states at home because I know that the community is going to keep showing up for us and supporting the team,” she said. “Our group of girls are so special and we have so much fight. There is simply no other group in Louisa that could do this.”