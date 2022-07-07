Louisa County shortstop Dara Sharpe commits to George Mason softball program

MINERAL — Dara Sharpe has donned a green and gold uniform on the softball diamond for nearly a decade.

The Louisa County shortstop will continue sporting those colors at the next level after committing to play softball at George Mason University in Fairfax.

“I like that the program is like a family and that Coach [Justin] Walker cares about his players as people, not just athletes,” Sharpe said.

A sense of community is something that’s very important to Sharpe, who has played with the same group of girls since she was a kid, including the past three years at Louisa on a team coached by her mother, Susan.

The rising senior has been a fixture in the Lions' program, earning all-Jefferson District honors this past spring as Louisa reached the Region 4D semifinals.

She hit .392, drove in 19 runs and scored 23 times for Louisa County this past season while striking out just five times. Sharpe finished the season with 29 hits, including eight doubles, six triples and a pair of home runs.

Defensively, she was technically sound, committing just four errors with a fielding percentage of .929 in 22 games.

Sharpe's prowess at the plate and soundness in the field were big draws for Walker and his staff.

“The coaches really like how I swing the bat and how aggressive I am on defense,” Sharpe said.

Sharpe had several opportunities to play at the next level, including offers from perennial Division III powerhouses Virginia Wesleyan and Christopher Newport. She also had interest from a number of other schools, but a chance to play Division I softball was something that was too good to pass up.

“George Mason was the school of choice because it is not too far from home, the campus has a very family and homey feel, and it offers my desired major,” Sharpe said.

Academically, she plans to major in criminology: law and society. Her ultimate goal is to go to law school.

“Mason having a great route to my career plan is what set them apart from most,” Sharpe said.

Sharpe admitted that the recruiting process was very stressful, but she’s happy to have the decision behind her so she can focus on continuing to improve.

“Now that my decision is made, I feel a huge sense of relief because I am able to finally play to have fun and not have to worry about constantly impressing people,” Sharpe said.

With one more season of high school softball ahead of her, Sharpe plans to enjoy the ride and prepare for her future in the sport.

“To play softball at the next level to me means that I have the opportunity to live out the dream I worked hard to achieve and that many other hope to live out,” Sharpe said. “To finally be able to call myself a future college athlete is such a neat thing. It has been my dream since I began playing softball and I have finally done it.”