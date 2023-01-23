Louisa County’s Janie Smith commits to Stevenson University women's basketball program

Some athletes can perform at a high level because of natural ability, while others thrive based on instincts.

Louisa County’s Janie Smith has been a perfect combination of both throughout her high school career as she's helped the Lions become one of the top programs in Central Virginia.

The senior forward hopes to continue expanding her game at Stevenson University in Owings Mills, Md. Smith recently committed to join the Mustangs' women's basketball program.

“I chose Stevenson because when I stepped onto the campus, I knew I was home,” Smith said. “The school has great academic programs and the team just made the whole experience better by welcoming me and giving me an instant feeling of family.”

The close-knit relationships with her teammates and coaches is what Smith has grown accustomed to during her high school career at Louisa County, and its an environment that she thrives in.

As a sophomore, she was a key contributor off the bench as the Lions went undefeated and captured the program’s first VHSL Class 4 state championship during the COVID-19 shortened season.

The next year, she flourished in her new role as starter, averaging 11.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1.4 steals a game en route to earning first-team All-Jefferson District and second-team All-Region 4D honors as Louisa County reached the regional semifinals.

This winter, Smith has emerged as one of the elite post players in Central Virginia. Through 15 games, she is averaging a career-high 13.9 points, 12.7 rebounds, 3.7 blocks, 2.3 steals and 2.1 assists a game for a Louisa County team that is 13-2 and sits atop the Jefferson District standings.

That impressive production intrigued Steveson coach Jackie Boswell and her staff. Smith visited the team and instantly felt a common bond with the entire program.

“Stevenson was very high on my list from the start, just because of the way the coaches made me feel like I would be valuable to the program and because of the team dynamic,” Smith said. “A few other schools showed interest, but I had a feeling from the beginning that Stevenson was my future.”

During her visit to Stevenson, the Louisa County standout had an opportunity to engage in conversations with the players as well as have a detailed discussion with Boswell and assistant coach Minase Shiferaw about their vision for her with the Mustangs.

“I could tell from the start that all the girls loved playing ball and all the coaches were very committed to the team,” Smith said. “Coach Boswell and Coach Minase both expressed to me that they thought I would be a great fit on their team due to my ability to play the [forward or center] position. Coach Boswell used the term 'stretch 4', implying that I would play the outside and the inside of the paint.”

With her college decision finalized, Smith can focus on the final stretch of her high school basketball career, which she hopes includes another long postseason run.

“A big, big wave of relief came after I had made my decision,” Smith said. “I had some nerves about what my life had in store for me after high school and now that I have the security of knowing where I’m going to be for the next four years, doing what I love, has made the rest and end of high school seem less intimidating.”

Smith is thrilled with the opportunities that lie ahead at Stevenson.

“It means the world to me,” Smith said. “I grew up surrounded with sports and basketball, so continuing what I love doing for another four years is a blessing and a dream. It’s unbelievable. I’ve dreamed of the day that I would commit and become an athlete at a higher level since I first picked up a basketball and now to be able to say I have the guaranteed opportunity to do so is amazing.”