Louisa County rolls past Orange County to set up showdown with Western Albemarle

The matchup of the season in the Jefferson District is now set.

The Louisa County football team rolled to a 44-26 victory over Orange County on Saturday night in Mineral, setting up next week’s clash with undefeated Western Albemarle.

The winner of Friday night’s matchup between the Warriors and Lions in Crozet will be in the driver’s seat in the Jefferson District championship race.

The Lions (6-1, 4-0) took command early on, jumping out to a 24-6 lead at halftime behind two first-half touchdowns from Jordan Smith. Both offenses put up 20 points in the second half, leaving Louisa with an 18-point victory.

Smith finished with 97 yards rushing to lead Louisa, while Lions QB Landon Wilson tossed two touchdown passes in the game and rushed for 76 yards.

Paul Poirier passed for 183 yards and two TDs and rushed for 119 yards and two more scores to lead Orange, which will host Fluvanna on Friday night at Porterfield Park.