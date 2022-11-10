Louisa County rolls past Jefferson Forest to set up semifinal rematch with Salem

MINERAL — The power running game has been a long-time staple of the Louisa County football team during its run to six straight Jefferson District championships.

On Thursday, Coach Will Patrick’s team showed it can fill it up through the air, too.

Landon Wilson threw four touchdowns passes to lead the Lions to a 47-13 victory over Jefferson Forest in the Region 4D quarterfinals at Mark L. Fischer Field.

The senior quarterback had a near-flawless night as he completed 16 of 17 passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns to earn his fourth playoff victory as Louisa County quarterback.

“All my receivers were catching the ball tonight,” Wilson said. “I don’t think we had any drops. The offensive line did a great job blocking, they did a really great job of dealing with the cut [blocks], Coach Petit did a great job with the schemes that they gave us. We really took what they gave us and I’m proud of everyone tonight.”

Louisa County (11-0) set the tone early on with its ground game as Savion Hiter scored on a 65-yard touchdown run on the third play from scrimmage. The freshman took a toss to the left side and made one defender miss in the hole and finished the run with a big stiff-arm to put the Lions up 7-0 with 10:52 left in the first quarter.

The Lions' defense came up big on the next possession when Elijah Brooks sacked Jefferson Forest quarterback Dylan Marks on fourth down near midfield to get the ball back. The Louisa offense responded with an eight-play, 55-yard drive, capped by Wilson’s one-yard touchdown run that extended the lead to 14-0 with 1:59 left in the first quarter.

With the ground game firmly established, the Lions heated up through the air in the second quarter. On the third play of the stanza, Dyzier Carter hauled in a 25-yard touchdown strike from Wilson to stretch the lead to 21-0 with 11:10 left in the first half.

“I work hard and I do what I have to do to help the team win,” Carter said. “They were playing like 12 yards off, so I knew I had to run full speed and hit a move or two and get open.”

Jefferson Forest (4-7) didn’t go away quietly and found some traction offensively late in the second quarter with a touchdown drive. Andrew Masteller capped a 16-play, 70-yard drive with an eight-yard touchdown run to trim the Louisa lead to 21-7 with 2:51 left in the half.

The Lions regained momentum with a well-executed two-minute drill just before halftime. Wilson hit Carter with a pair of long completions, which set up a 20-yard touchdown run from Hiter to extend the LCHS lead to 28-7 at intermission.

After looking at game film, Patrick saw some opportunities for the Louisa passing game.

“Just the way they played their box and their back end, we thought we could take advantage of some throwing opportunities,” Patrick said. “Landon did a great job tonight distributing the ball to a bunch of different receivers and hitting the open guy. Then our run game too, Savion busted that run on the third play of the game. Just having versatility on offense, we haven’t had it like we’ve had it this year.”

After another defensive stop on the opening drive of the third quarter, Louisa County’s offense went back to work. Wilson hooked up with Carter for a 30-yard touchdown to extend the led to 34-7 with 7:06 left in the quarter.

The duo hooked up for the third time at the end of the third when Carter got behind the defense and made a great catch in the back of the end zone on a 23-yard touchdown strike to extend the lead to 40-7 with 46 seconds left in the quarter.

Wilson wasn’t done.

He hit Gavin Anderson on a 38-yard touchdown strike to build a 47-7 lead with 5:50 left in the game.

Jefferson Forest capped the scoring in the final two minutes when Ethan Boone plowed his way in from a yard out.

Carter caught nine passes for 162 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead Louisa, while Hunter finished with 138 yards on eight carries and two touchdowns.

Masteller rushed for 121 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown to lead Jefferson Forest.

Louisa County advances to next week’s regional semifinals against No. 3 seed Salem, which defeated Western Albemarle 42-0 in its playoff opener. The Lions lost to the Spartans last season in the regional semifinals in Salem, a loss that Wilson still remembers well.

“I’m super excited [about next week],” he said. “Qwenton [Spellman], Eli [Brooks] and I took that very personal, being here for a long time. I want payback so bad. I’m not nervous at all. I’m excited because this time they come to The Jungle and it’s time for us to get some redemption.”

The game is slated for Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. in Mineral.

Patrick can’t wait.

“Not many times in life do you get a chance at redemption,’ Patrick said. “We’re going to lock it in and focus and come out here and give it everything we’ve got."