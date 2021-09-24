Louisa County rolls past Charlottesville to extend district winning streak

Charlottesville (0-5, 0-1) put together a solid second offensive drive and had a first and goal at the 9. But Louisa defense stiffened and a muffed snap on a field goal attempt ended a promising drive for the Black Knights on first play of second quarter.

Smith then capped a 16-play, 80-yard drive with a bruising 17-yard touchdown run to put Louisa up 17-0 with 4:54 left in first half.

The Lions closed out the half on a high note when Wilson hit Takai Comfort on a slant pattern for 20-yard touchdown to give the Lions a 24-0 lead with 21.1 left in the second quarter.

“[Assistant] Coach [Dillon Hollins] has been staying after practice with the receivers,” Wilson said. “Aidan Perry works hard and he likes to stay after practice, doing the tennis ball drills and [improving] that hand-eye coordination. He works hard. Tyreke Coleman has been getting a lot more reps because he works hard as well.”

In the third, Wilson tossed his second touchdown of the night, hitting Aiden Perry on a 24-yard scoring strike with 3:02 left in the stanza to extended the lead to 31-0.

“We kept scoring,” Wilson said. “Talley is coming up, y’all have got to watch for [Austin] Talley. Jordan’s a playmaker, my receivers were catching the ball, it was a good night.”