Louisa County races past Albemarle to clinch share of Jefferson District title

MINERAL — Following a pass break up at the end of the first half Friday night, Albemarle quarterback/defensive back Amaje Parker shouted “Man, there’s so much talent on this field.”

Louisa County and Albemarle gave the nearly 4,000 fans at Mark L. Fischer Field plenty to talk about during the Lions' 69-34 victory in matchup of the Jefferson District's top two teams.

Freshman running back Savion Hiter rushed for a career-high 253 yards and five touchdowns as the Lions locked up at least a share of its sixth straight Jefferson District title.

“This might be one of my favorite wins, either this one or E.C. Glass [in last year’s regional playoffs],” Louisa quarterback Landon Wilson said. “Albemarle is a really, really, good team. They’re very dynamic and I’m just glad we won. They are going to do something this year in the playoffs.”

It was a game of big plays early on as both teams traded haymakers against one another.

Wilson intercepted Parker on Albemarle’s second possession to set the Lions up in great field position at the Patriots' 36. On the next play from scrimmage, Dyzier Carter got loose for a 36-yard touchdown strike to give Louisa County (9-0, 6-0 Jefferson District) a 7-0 lead with 7:59 left in the first quarter.

Albemarle (7-2, 5-1) answered with some offensive fireworks when Parker hit Christian Humes on a post pattern for a 53-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.

The Lions regained the lead on the first play of the second quarter when Hiter plowed his way into the end zone from a yard out to give Louisa a 14-7 advantage.

Coach Will Patrick’s Lions reached into their back of tricks on the ensuing kickoff with an onside kick. Alex Proffitt recovered the surprise onside kick to get the ball back for the Lions, who took advantage of the extra possession. Wilson found Takai Comfort on a 13-yard touchdown connection to stretch the lead to 21-7 with 8:50 left in the first half.

Not to be outdone, Albemarle went back to work on its next play from scrimmage, when Parker hit Noah Grevious on a 51-yard touchdown to trim the lead to 21-14 with 8:38 left in the second quarter. The score remained that way into halftime.

The third quarter was all Louisa.

More specifically, it was all Hiter.

The freshman running back rushed for 221 yards in the second half, including 144 and three touchdowns in the third quarter.

After Hiter tallied just 32 yards in the first half, Wilson had a pep talk with the young star at halftime.

“He was getting a little frustrated in the first quarter when we were throwing the ball, because Dyzier was making plays,” Wilson said. “I told him, 'Be patient. They are going to move some people in and out the box. Football is a game of numbers and we’re trying to get numbers.' He was patient and then our holes starting opening up and we just showed some old-school Louisa football and we won.”

Following a fourth-down stop from the defense, Hiter put together three big runs before Wilson plunged his way in to the end zone from a yard out to stretch the lead to 27-14 with 8:53 left in the third.

Three minutes later, Hiter rumbled 12 yards for a touchdown for a 33-14 Louisa lead.

Albemarle didn’t go away quietly.

Humes returned the ensuing kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown to make it a 33-20 game with 5:26 left in the third.

Hiter struck again on the next possession with an 18-yard touchdown run. He then capped his monster third quarter with a sensational 42-yard touchdown run to give Louisa a 48-20 lead.

For Hiter, who surpassed 1,100 yards on the season, it was a special feeling.

“I was playing for Coach Pat[rick],” Hiter said. “I love him. He’s always keeping us locked in at practice. I was just following my lead blockers, Eli [Brooks], Brandon McIntire, Jack Clements and Shane Bibb.”

Parker tried to rally his troops in the fourth quarter with a pair of early touchdown strikes to Polo Hill. He found Hill on a 44-yard connection with 11:41 left to trim lead to 48-27. After a successful onside kick, the Albemarle duo hooked up again on a 20-yard strike with 10:51 to go to make it a 48-34 game.

Hiter found the end zone for the fifth time, this one from 49 yards out to stretch the lead to 55-34.

Louisa sealed the win with three touchdown runs over the final six minutes. Austin Talley rumbled 15 yards for a touchdown in the Lions' double-wing formation. Wilson then capped the scoring with a five-yard touchdown run to help establish a new Louisa single-game record for points in a game. The previous high was 68 points against William Monroe in 2005.

Parker completed 18 of 37 passes for 311 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions to lead Albemarle. Noah Grevious caught 10 passes for 134 yards and a score. Hill added four catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

For Louisa, Wilson was 7-of-14 passing for 103 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed for 108 yards and a pair of scores.

Talley rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown in the win. Carter caught three passes for 72 yards and a score.

Albemarle closes the regular season next week at home against Fluvanna County. Louisa County will host Goochland in its regular season finale.

Wilson couldn’t think of better way to celebrate Friday’s homecoming game than by clinching another district title.

“I’m just grateful,” he said. “I guess last year counts, but I’m not counting it for myself, but I’ll take it. I guess that’s four in a row. It means a lot, I’m probably the first Louisa quarterback to win four in a row , but it’s great. It’s always great when you win a Jefferson District championship."