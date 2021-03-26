Louisa County outduels Western Albemarle to remain unbeaten

Louisa answered two possessions later following a short punt and a 10-yard return from Smith to give the Lions the ball on the Western Albemarle 30.

LCHS cashed in four plays later when Landon Wilson drove over the goal line for an 8-yard touchdown run with 6:22 left in the first half. A penalty on the extra point forced the Lions to go for two and a muffed snap prevented the conversion, leaving Western Albemarle with a 7-6 lead going into halftime.

With his team trailing, Louisa County coach Will Patrick challenged his team at intermission.

“We needed to pick the energy up,” Drew said. “The energy was really low coming into halftime. We just needed to get the energy rolling and once we got that rolling, our offense starting showing [out] and you could see that.”

The Lions found the end zone midway through the third quarter when Wilson found Chase Miller on a six-yard touchdown on second and goal to give his team a 12-7 lead with 4:46 left. The drive was extended thanks to three big third-down conversions.

That’s when Smith took over.