Louisa County outduels Western Albemarle to remain unbeaten

The No. 12 jersey has represented excellence for the Louisa County High School football program for the past six years.
Jordan Smith, the current holder of the number, continued that run of excellence Friday night with a standout performance on both sides of the ball during the Lions’ 33-22 victory over Western Albemarle.
The junior carried 15 times for a career-high 153 yards and two touchdowns for Louisa County (5-0), picking up the slack for leading rusher Kalup Shelton, who was slowed by an ankle injury.
“We just game-planed throughout the week, the starting running back was out with an injury,” Smith said. “I just asked him for some advice and he gave it to me and then I just executed it.”
Defense was the name of the game early on, with neither team scoring in the first quarter.
Western Albemarle (3-2) opened the scoring on the second play of the second quarter, when Austin Shifflett rumbled 98 yards for a touchdown. Ellie Smartt added the extra point and the Warriors led 7-0 with 11:33 left in the first half.
“We prepared all week for this,” said Louisa County junior linebacker Stephen Drew III. “We knew they were a run-heavy team and it showed tonight. They had one big run on us, obviously we didn’t see that coming, but I think we did a pretty good job.”
Louisa answered two possessions later following a short punt and a 10-yard return from Smith to give the Lions the ball on the Western Albemarle 30.
LCHS cashed in four plays later when Landon Wilson drove over the goal line for an 8-yard touchdown run with 6:22 left in the first half. A penalty on the extra point forced the Lions to go for two and a muffed snap prevented the conversion, leaving Western Albemarle with a 7-6 lead going into halftime.
With his team trailing, Louisa County coach Will Patrick challenged his team at intermission.
“We needed to pick the energy up,” Drew said. “The energy was really low coming into halftime. We just needed to get the energy rolling and once we got that rolling, our offense starting showing [out] and you could see that.”
The Lions found the end zone midway through the third quarter when Wilson found Chase Miller on a six-yard touchdown on second and goal to give his team a 12-7 lead with 4:46 left. The drive was extended thanks to three big third-down conversions.
That’s when Smith took over.
The junior had a big run on 4th and 2 near midfield to extend the drive. On the next play, Wilson found Smith, who spun out of two tackles and raced to the end zone for a 50-yard touchdown reception and a 19-7 Louisa lead with 1:10 left in the quarter.
Western Albemarle didn’t go away quietly.
Nathan Simon connected with Carson Tujague for a 36-yard touchdown pass on the opening play of the fourth quarter to trim the lead to 19-14 with 11:51 left.
Not to be outdone, Patrick turned to Smith for the biggest play of the night. On a simple toss sweep to the left, the junior found some daylight and sprinted 63 yards untouched for a touchdown and a 25-14 lead with 9:59 left.
“I saw the hole,” Smith said. “My linemen were blocking tremendously the whole night, so if it wasn’t for them, there wouldn’t be any touchdowns.”
Smith then sealed the victory in the final minute with a 20-yard touchdown run following a turnover on downs to give Louisa County a commanding 33-14 lead.
The Warriors continued to battle to the very end as Simon found Joey Burch on a 28-yard touchdown strike with 3.8 seconds left to cap the scoring.
Shifflett rushed for 121 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown to lead Western Albemarle, but was limited to just seven yards after halftime.
“The defense really stepped up,” Drew said. “I think we had two big plays against us, it happens, but overall, we had a great team win.”
Simon completed 10 of 19 passes for 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Tujague had three receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown and Burch chipped in four catches for 50 yards and a score.
For Louisa, Shelton carried 14 times for 68 yards, while Wilson was 8-of-12 passing for 110 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 44 yards and a score in the win.
Louisa County will look to wrap up its fourth straight Jefferson District title next week against Albemarle.
“It’s great,” Drew said. “This has not happened in Louisa [history], so this is very exciting for us. We can’t look ahead, we need to take it one game at a time and be able to keep rolling.”