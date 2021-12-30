Louisa County girls basketball team wins Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic

Louisa County (7-1) went back to work to start the second, pounding the ball inside to take advantage of their height inside the paint. Janie Smith scored six points to give the Lions a 23-19 lead with 4:21 left in the half.

The Eagles didn’t back down and continued to fight with their active hands and relentless pressure defense. Reese Dalton buried a couple of 3-pointers and Kerrigan Poindexter added three more points to pull Covenant within 31-30 at intermission.

With the game close, Louisa County coach Nick Schreck turned to his two team leaders to take over the game in the second half.

And they delivered.

Sylvie Jackson scored eight points during a 14-0 run to start the second half to open up a 45-30 lead for Louisa. McGhee followed suit with seven more points, including a 25-footer from the right wing and Nina Fenster capped the quarter with a buzzer-beating trey to stretch the Louisa lead to 53-33.

McGhee said the team focused on small details in the second half, which carried them throughout the remainder of the game.