Louisa County girls basketball team wins Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic

It’s been a trying few months for Olivia McGhee on the basketball court.
After leading Louisa County to the VHSL Class 4 state championship in February, she suffered an injury that effectively ended her AAU season. Then two weeks into the current high school season, the junior guard suffered a concussion that forced her to miss two weeks.
On Thursday, McGhee made sure that 2021 ended on a high note as she led Louisa County to a 62-39 victory over Covenant to claim the Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic championship at Monticello High School.
The junior scored a game-high 22 points, including 13 in the second half, to earn Most Valuable Player honors for the tournament.
“It’s just about getting back in rhythm,” McGhee said. “Just being out so long and not being able to get those game reps, then finally getting those reps again and getting back my rhythm, it feels good.”
Covenant (7-1) entered the game as the feel-good story of the tournament after knocking off Western Albemarle and Harrisonburg to earn a spot in the finals.
Coach Caroline Wilke’s team was unfazed by the big stage Thursday night and came out with a great start to the game.
Kerrigan Poindexter poured in 10 points in the first quarter, including a pair of corner treys, to give the upstart Eagles a 15-14 advantage after one quarter of play.
Louisa County (7-1) went back to work to start the second, pounding the ball inside to take advantage of their height inside the paint. Janie Smith scored six points to give the Lions a 23-19 lead with 4:21 left in the half.
The Eagles didn’t back down and continued to fight with their active hands and relentless pressure defense. Reese Dalton buried a couple of 3-pointers and Kerrigan Poindexter added three more points to pull Covenant within 31-30 at intermission.
With the game close, Louisa County coach Nick Schreck turned to his two team leaders to take over the game in the second half.
And they delivered.
Sylvie Jackson scored eight points during a 14-0 run to start the second half to open up a 45-30 lead for Louisa. McGhee followed suit with seven more points, including a 25-footer from the right wing and Nina Fenster capped the quarter with a buzzer-beating trey to stretch the Louisa lead to 53-33.
McGhee said the team focused on small details in the second half, which carried them throughout the remainder of the game.
“We’ve really been stressing the little things,” she said. “Little things are going to win us games. We knew we had to be tight on defense, with this team specifically, because of how they can move the ball around so quickly.”
The Lions opened the fourth quarter with a 9-0 run to put the game out of reach and secure the victory.
Jackson finished with 21 points, including 13 in the second quarter, to lead a balanced offensive attack for the Lions. Smith poured in 12 more inside for Louisa County.
Kerrigan Poindexter posted 15 points, all in the first half, to lead Covenant. Delaney Poindexter contributed 11 points and Dalton finished with eight.
McGhee hopes Thursday’s tournament title provides the springboard to another magical season for the Lions.
“It feels good," McGhee said, "but I said this all last year, we’re not satisfied.”