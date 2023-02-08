MINERAL — Never underestimate the heart of a champion.

That was the message Louisa County girls basketball coach Nick Schreck gave to his team back in November as it prepared to defend its Jefferson District championship.

Three months and 19 wins later, the Lions found themselves in familiar role Friday night, cutting down the nets following another undefeated district campaign.

Sylvie Jackson scored 17 of her game-high 30 points in the second half as the Lions held off a pesky Charlottesville team, 62-51. The win extended Louisa County’s district winning streak to 24 games.

Despite all the success over the past three years, some questioned if the Mineral Magic would continue this season following the departure of Olivia McGhee.

“We had a lot of people saying at the beginning of the season that we weren’t going to be as good, we’re not going to win districts,” Jackson said. “We took that to heart and worked hard every day in practice and here we are winning districts, undefeated in the districts. I’m really proud of everyone. We’ve had a lot of injuries, lots of people have had to step up. We’ve had a few close games and pulled it out each time, so I’m proud of everyone.”

Wednesday’s regular season finale had extra special meaning for Louisa County (19-2, 14-0), which celebrated Nicole Creel, Savoi Smith, Whitney Payne, Janie Smith and Jackson on senior night.

The contest started as a coronation as three different seniors scored the first 12 points of the game to give the Lions a commanding 12-6 lead with 3:08 left in the first quarter. Smith and Jackson combined for seven points apiece in the opening stanza as the Lions built an early 20-8 advantage.

The good work continued into the second quarter. Savoi Smith opened the stanza with a trey and Janie Smith added a putback to give Louisa County its biggest lead, 29-13 with 4:24 left in the first half.

Charlottesville (12-10, 8-6) didn’t back down and made a run thanks to strong defense and 3-point shooting. Eva Floyd drained three triples in the second quarter and Rayquel Allen added a pair of free throws as the Black Knights pulled within six, 29-23, with 1:28 left in the first half.

The Lions' experience helped get them back on track. Creel buried a baseline jumper and Sylvie Jackson scored on a clear-out play at the end of the quarter to extend the lead to 33-23 at intermission.

Janie Smith was thrilled with the contributions her classmates made early in the contest.

“It’s really important for us as a team, cohesively putting in and contributing,” she said. “People stepping up and winning as a team and contributing in their own way. It’s great and it gives the girls a feeling of what it feels like to win. The trends we’ve built as a program, winning three district championships, it’s good.”

Jackson went back to work in the third quarter, opening the stanza with seven points as Louisa County extended the led to 42-29 with 4:20 left.

Trailing 46-35 heading into the final quarter, the Black Knights made one final push to get back in the game. Lanyah Cabell opened the fourth with four points and Elaina Pierce rained a trey from the left corner to make it a 48-42 game with 6:20 left to play.

That would be as close as the Black Knights would get. Louisa went on a 10-1 run over the next four minutes to reinstate the double-digit lead and put the game out of reach. Jackson was the catalyst during the spurt with seven points to clinch the win for the Lions.

Sylvie Jackson’s 30-point performance put her at 1,205 for her three-year career at Louisa County and 1,484 for her entire high school career, which began at Albemarle. Janie Smith finished with 15 points and Creel added six points. Savoi Smith tallied five points and Ella Jackson added four points.

For Charlotteville, Ford poured in 20 points to lead the way, while Allen added 13 points and Avery Stavitski chipped in nine in the loss.

The two teams will play again Friday in the first round of the district tournament in Mineral at 7:30 p.m. The winner will play either No. 2 seed Fluvanna County or No. 3 Western Albemarle in next Monday’s district tournament championship game.

Jackson can’t wait to see what the postseason brings.

“We’re first in the region now, so we clinched that so we’re hosting everything, which is great,” Jackson said. “I think we all just need to get healthy, physically and mentally, and keep pushing through and I think we’ll be fine.”