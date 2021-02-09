Louisa County girls basketball team rolls into regional championship game

MINERAL — Last February, Olivia McGhee and her Louisa County teammates had their season end in the Region 4B quarterfinals at Hanover High School.
McGhee and the Lions exorcised those demons Tuesday night with a dominating 74-47 victory over Patrick Henry (Ashland). The win propels Louisa into the Region 4B championship game.
“We knew how it felt last year and we didn’t want it to happen again,” McGhee said. “Plus, we have six or seven seniors this year, so we know we have to do it for them. We can’t stay satisfied, because we’re trying to get a ring. We can’t stay satisfied with this one, we’ve got to keep going.”
After sitting out the final two games of the regular season because of an injury, McGhee looked as fresh as ever when she took the floor against the Patriots. She poured in 22 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two blocks as the Lions improved to 12-0 on the season.
Louisa County set the tone early on, opening the game on a 19-2 run and never looking back. McGhee scored seven points and Lydia Smith added five more in the opening stanza as Patrick Henry (8-2) had no answer with how to stop all of the Lions' weapons.
“We came to play,” McGhee said. “We know with us being as good of a team as we are, we’ve got a target on our back no matter who we play, so we knew we had to come out with a lot of intensity and energy because we knew they would too.”
Coach Nick Schreck’s team continued to pour it on the second quarter. McGhee converted a steal into a layup in traffic to build a 35-13 with 1:28 left in the half. The sophomore put an exclamation point on the first half in the final 30 seconds to all but seal the deal.
McGhee hit a pull-up jumper at the free-throw line on one end and then hustled back on defense and swatted aside Logan Nuckols' shot as the buzzer sounded as Louisa led 39-13 at intermission.
Schreck was all smiles when talking about his team’s effort, comparing it Louisa County’s regular season showdown at Albemarle last month as one of the team’s most complete games of the season.
“Our energy level was where it was when we played at Albemarle,” Schreck said. “The girls were focused. We had a really good practice yesterday and it showed tonight. I’m really happy with the way everybody played tonight. We always talk about getting off to a good start. Teams can prepare for us, but it’s hard to practice against the length that we have and it’s hard to replicate. When we can get out and get deflections, get steals and get turnovers and our defense is as aggressive as it is and when we’re locked in defensively the way we were tonight, we’re hard to beat.”
The second half was more of the same as the Patriots were unable to rally. Sylvie Jackson scored 10 points in the third quarter and McGhee added nine more to give the Lions its largest lead, 66-24, after three quarters.
Patrick Henry found some offensive rhythm in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough to overtake the Lions.
Jackson finished with 22 points and five assists to match McGhee for top scoring honors. Smith registered 10 points and Haley Walker knocked down a pair of shots from behind the arc off the bench to finish with six.
Jessica Osuanah had 13 points to pace Patrick Henry. Nuckols, the team’s leading scorer, finished with 11 points and Julia Dull finished with eight.
Schreck said Tuesday’s win was a year in the making.
“It left them hungry,” Schreck said of last year's regional loss. “We had a lot of ups and downs last year. We started off really well and then we lost Alexis Miller and halfway through the season we had to regroup. We had to have a lot of young girls step up this year. They’ve been working all offseason. It left a bad taste in their mouth. We played good there, we just weren’t ready. This year, we’ve been working hard and we’re reaping the benefits right now.”
Louisa County will host Monacan in the Region 4B championship game on Thursday at 1 p.m. When the Lions take the floor, they will look to capture their first regional championship since 1996.
“We’re real excited,” McGhee said. “Once we get that regional championship, we’re looking for that state championship."