Louisa County girls basketball team rolls into regional championship game

MINERAL — Last February, Olivia McGhee and her Louisa County teammates had their season end in the Region 4B quarterfinals at Hanover High School.

McGhee and the Lions exorcised those demons Tuesday night with a dominating 74-47 victory over Patrick Henry (Ashland). The win propels Louisa into the Region 4B championship game.

“We knew how it felt last year and we didn’t want it to happen again,” McGhee said. “Plus, we have six or seven seniors this year, so we know we have to do it for them. We can’t stay satisfied, because we’re trying to get a ring. We can’t stay satisfied with this one, we’ve got to keep going.”

After sitting out the final two games of the regular season because of an injury, McGhee looked as fresh as ever when she took the floor against the Patriots. She poured in 22 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two blocks as the Lions improved to 12-0 on the season.

Louisa County set the tone early on, opening the game on a 19-2 run and never looking back. McGhee scored seven points and Lydia Smith added five more in the opening stanza as Patrick Henry (8-2) had no answer with how to stop all of the Lions' weapons.