Louisa County girls basketball team reaches state title game for first time in program history

“We’ve been locked in for a while,” Schreck said. “We knew Grafton wasn’t going to go away. There’s a reason they’re here, there’s a reason they were in the states last year. Coach [Tommy] Bayse has a really good program, so we knew they weren’t going to quit. We just had to bear down at the end there and execute and we did that. The girls did that, got some real big buckets and some girls came off the bench and gave us some big minutes and we’re just happy to be moving on.”

Wilson tallied nine points in the win and Alexis Chapman chipped in six more and gave the team a boost on the board.

“it’s a good way to end it off, I wouldn’t want to end it any other way,” Wilson said. “This is a special group of girls, a very talented group, and we’re just hoping to end the season with a win and a ring.”

Bomboy led the charge for Grafton with 18 points, including 15 in the second half. Talayumptewa had 12 points and Blaylock finished with 10 points.

The final hurdle in Louisa’s quest for a perfect season comes Saturday when the Lions face Pulaski County in the state championship game on the road. Schreck’s message to his team after the game was that the job’s not finished.

“It’s definitely a really good feeling [to get this win],” Schreck said. “Making history and it couldn’t happen to a better group of girls. I’ve been with them, especially these seniors since the start, and for them to get the opportunity here. These girls have worked so hard and they’ve earned everything they’ve got. We know our job’s not finished. We’ve got one more game and we’re looking to bring home that trophy.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.