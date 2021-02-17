Louisa County girls basketball team reaches state title game for first time in program history

YORKTOWN — The Louisa County girls basketball team’s quest for perfection is alive and well following Wednesday’s historic 63-49 victory over Grafton in the VHSL Class 4 state semifinals.
Sylvie Jackson scored 20 points and Olivia McGhee added 18 as the Lions secured the program’s first state championship appearance.
“It feels great,” Jackson said. “We knew we were going to be good this season. We’ve had a lot of competition and we’ve had to work hard every game. I think we’re really pushing and being intense on defense. It’s great.”
After a pair of impressive road victories in regional play, the Lions faced its biggest test of the season Wednesday with a road tilt against a Grafton team that was unbeaten and had state tournament experience. Coach Nick Schreck’s team was unfazed by the moment, racing out to an early double-digit lead and never looking back.
“We had a long bus ride, so we knew we had to be locked in right away,” Jackson said. “We knew they were going to come out with tough defense and switch it up a lot, so we just had to prepare for everything.”
McGhee was the catalyst early on, scoring nine first-quarter points for LCHS. Lydia Wilson chipped in five points to give Louisa County (14-0) a commanding 21-9 lead after eight minutes of action.
Grafton (10-1) tried to answer in the second quarter. Alyssa Talayumptewa capped a 7-0 Clippers run with a layup to trim the Louisa lead to 25-16 with 5:17 left in the half.
The momentum would be short-lived for Grafton. Louisa County countered with an 11-0 run to end the half to extend the lead to 36-16 at intermission.
The Clippers mounted another charge early in the third. Kiara Bombey converted a layup to cap a 10-3 run to make it a 39-26 game with 4:13 left in the third quarter.
Once again, the Lions answered with a 9-0 run to end the quarter, including a great finish from Wilson in transition, to push the lead back to 48-26 with one quarter to play.
The game had special meaning for the Wilson family. Lydia’s mother, Natalie, was a starter on Louisa County’s first state tournament team in 1996. The senior said her mom gave her some good advice prior to Wednesday’s game.
“She was really encouraging and telling me not to be nervous,” Wilson said. “She’s been in this situation before and she knows what to expect. It’s just great that we made it further than her team.”
Louisa County maintained a 20-point lead for most of the fourth before Grafton’s Maesyn Blaylock hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to cut the lead to 58-46 with 1:38 left. That would be as close as the Clippers would get as the Lions closed out the win and celebrated as the final buzzer sounded.
“We’ve been locked in for a while,” Schreck said. “We knew Grafton wasn’t going to go away. There’s a reason they’re here, there’s a reason they were in the states last year. Coach [Tommy] Bayse has a really good program, so we knew they weren’t going to quit. We just had to bear down at the end there and execute and we did that. The girls did that, got some real big buckets and some girls came off the bench and gave us some big minutes and we’re just happy to be moving on.”
Wilson tallied nine points in the win and Alexis Chapman chipped in six more and gave the team a boost on the board.
“it’s a good way to end it off, I wouldn’t want to end it any other way,” Wilson said. “This is a special group of girls, a very talented group, and we’re just hoping to end the season with a win and a ring.”
Bomboy led the charge for Grafton with 18 points, including 15 in the second half. Talayumptewa had 12 points and Blaylock finished with 10 points.
The final hurdle in Louisa’s quest for a perfect season comes Saturday when the Lions face Pulaski County in the state championship game on the road. Schreck’s message to his team after the game was that the job’s not finished.
“It’s definitely a really good feeling [to get this win],” Schreck said. “Making history and it couldn’t happen to a better group of girls. I’ve been with them, especially these seniors since the start, and for them to get the opportunity here. These girls have worked so hard and they’ve earned everything they’ve got. We know our job’s not finished. We’ve got one more game and we’re looking to bring home that trophy.”